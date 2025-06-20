Maxene Magalona confirms relationship with Geoff Gonzalez

Maxene Magalona and Geoff Gonzalez in an Instagram post on April 11, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Maxene Magalona has confirmed her relationship with DJ and videographer Geoff Gonzalez, referring to him as her “partner” in a heartfelt Instagram post.

The actress shared reflections from a recent trip to Bohol, where she and Geoff attended a yoga and music festival.

“Coming from the entertainment industry where we are expected to perform and look perfect all the time, finding a community of love and non-judgment made me feel safe and free,” Maxene wrote. “Here, I am allowed to just be my genuine self. No need to put on makeup or wear designer clothes to impress others. I can just be me.”

Maxene credited her yoga practice for her personal transformation, saying it has made her a better person.

“I believe I am a better actress, artist and human being because of my yogic lifestyle which keeps me united with God,” she said.

The actress also expressed gratitude to Geoff, saying, “Lastly, I want to thank my partner, [Geoff] for leading me with honesty, mental clarity and peace.”

It has been three years since Maxene separated from her model ex-husband Rob Mananquil. She previously said they remain “on good terms.”

