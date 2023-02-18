^

Maxene Magalona talks about her 'first love'

Dolly Dy-Zulueta - Philstar.com
February 18, 2023 | 1:32pm
Maxene Magalona in an Instagram post on October 31, 2022
Maxene Magalona via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Faith, hope and love… and the greatest of these is love.

But love comes in different forms, and for most of us, our first love comes not in the form of a puppy love, whose kilig gave us butterflies in the stomach every time we set eyes on that one special boy, but in the form of parent-child love. Our parents. They are the ones whose special, unconditional love is the first one we felt. It made us feel safe, comfortable, happy and truly loved even at times when we weren’t in our best behavior. Our mom. Our dad. Our first love.

For actress, host and meditation teacher Maxene Magalona, it was the same case. Her first love was her dad, the late master rapper Francis Magalona. Realizing this meaningful truth, she shares it with everyone in a new Valentine’s Day video from PLDT Home.

Meant not just for Valentine’s Day but for each and every day when we feel loved, the video shows her talking about her dad. She pens a letter to her father, where she describes how he taught her the true meaning of love.

“For you, love is about acceptance and non-judgment. You love others the way you want to be loved — by just letting you be who you are,” Maxene writes.

She adds: “The love my dad showed me is my first love. He was a very genuine person. He showed everyone sincerity and respect. And to me, that’s love — accepting people for who and where they are.”

Love, she realizes, is patient and kind, and so she continues to live on the love that her dad taught her.

“The love you experience at home is the love that you model. Love is a safe space where you will be accepted and not judged,” she says. “You [Her dad] always told me what I needed to hear, but in a kind and gentle way. You would laugh and giggle as you told me that heartbreak and pain were a natural part of life.”

In the video, Maxene concludes her letter by declaring that despite the painful heartbreaks, she’s not afraid to love again. “I will never give up. I will never lose hope. I know deep in my heart that I will find my true love one day because you showed me what true love is about. Thank you, Pop. I found my first love at home,” Maxene shares.

Penning a love letter for her dad is her favorite part in this collaboration.

“I get to reconnect with him even if he’s not here physically. It was a comforting and heartwarming experience because it makes me remember that even if I am physically alone, love really knows no bounds. My dad’s love lives in me. I want to continue that legacy of his love.”

Catch Maxene’s video on PLDT Home’s Facebook page or YouTube channel.

RELATED: Maxene Magalona finally moves out from marital home

