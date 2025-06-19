Michelle Dee, Cup of Joe singers join Pride PH 2025 line-up

Composite photos of Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee and Cup of Joe vocalists Gian Bernardino and Raphaell Ridao

MANILA, Philippines — Non-profit organization Pride PH announced its second wave of hosts and performers including Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee and the vocalists of Cup of Joe.

Pride PH Festival is billed as the biggest Pride event in Southeast Asia after the 2023 edition more than quadrupled the 25,000 attendees of the inaugural festival.

The festival was cut short last year because of heavy rains but still managed to draw 200,000 people before the evening portion was canceled.

The festival will once again take place at the Quezon Memorial Circle this year on June 28, Saturday.

The first wave of hosts and performers for this year's Pride PH Festival were led by drag queens Marina Summers and NAIA Black, Reina Hispanoamericana 2025 Dia Mate, broadcast journalist Jervi "Kaladkaren" Wrightson and content creators Pipay, Sassa Gurl and AC Soriano.

Joining Michelle as host additions are singer Alamat Jao, actors Sky Quizon and Drei Aras, RoTin's Kristin Boado and Roanne Carreon, content creators Mathilda Airlines and Jamie Casiño, drag queen Peabo, DJ Ayel, doctor Jasper Vijar and Allan Pangilinan.

Alamat Jao is also performing with the rest of Alamat as well as Cup of Joe vocalists Gian Bernardino and Raphaell Ridao, Janine Berdin, Jason Dhakal, Dom Guyot, Eumee Capile, G22, VXON, AJAA and Tomboy Philippines.

