Marina Summers, Dia Mate among Pride PH 2025 performers

Members of the LGBTQIA+ community participate in a colorful parade in celebration of Pride Month in Biñan, Laguna on June 24, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — Non-profit organization Pride PH is gearing up the rainbow colors for its third Pride Festival taking place this June 28.

Pride PH Festival is billed as the biggest Pride event in Southeast Asia after the 2023 edition more than quadrupled the 25,000 attendees of the inaugural festival.

The festival was cut short last year because of heavy rains but still managed to draw 200,000 people before the evening portion was canceled.

The festival will once again take place at the Quezon Memorial Circle this year, and anticipation remains high still as volunteer sign-ups filled up after two days.

Pride PH has tapped notable hosts for the 2025 march: "Drag Den" Season 1 winner NAIA Black, broadcast journalist Jervi "Kaladkaren" Wrightson, artist-creators Aaron Maniego, Bong Gonzales, Christian Antolin, and content creators Pipay, Sassa Gurl, AC Soriano, Ate Dick, Queen Dura, Sophie Prime, and Dong Pat.

Its first wave of performers is led by drag queen Marina Summers and Reina Hispanoamericana 2025 Dia Mate.

Singers Paul Pablo, Stef Aranas, Raven Heyres, and Kumare Harvey, the trio of Nica del Rosario, Justine Peña, and Matthew Chang, and performance groups Ballroom PH, Femme MNL, Barefoot Theatre Collective, and Saliwindakan Dance Company will also be performing at the festival.

Casts of upcoming projects are set to make an appearance at the festival:

"Open Endings" - Janella Salvador, Jasmine Curtis, Klea Pineda, and Leanne Mamonong

"Love at First Spike" - Emilio Daez, Reign Parani, Sean Tristan, River Joseph, Andi Abaya, Rain Celmar, Dylan Yturralde, Sky Quizon, Jude Hinumdum, Lance Reblando, Bong Gonzales, Binsoy Namoca with Gio Alvarez, Alwyn Uytingco, Luis Alandy, and Meryll Soriano

"Some Nights I Feel Like Walking" - Miguel Odron, Gold Aceron, Jomari Angeles, Argel Saycon, and Tommy Alejandrino

"Sparks Camp" - Season 3 contestants

More guest performers will be announced as Pride PH Festival 2025 approaches.

