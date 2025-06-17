100 million streams later, Amiel Sol still canâ€™t believe it

100 million streams later, Amiel Sol still can’t believe it

Amiel Sol performs at The Philippine STAR office as featured artist for the 'On The Rise' series on YouTube.

Rising OPM artist Amiel Sol had no expectations that his hit single Sa Bawat Sandali, or any of his songs would chart. He was simply writing from the heart, even if that meant embracing the occasional “cringe” lines that popped into his head.

Musicality came naturally to Amiel, who grew up in a musically inclined family. His parents met in a church choir, and he shares this passion with his fraternal twin, Axel, who eventually chose a different path.

“Niyaya ko siya dati na mag-start kami ng music career, para kaming Ben&Ben na kambal. Pero ayaw niya. Iniwan niya lang ako,” the bubbly Viva Records artist joked in the pilot episode of The STAR’s On The Rise series on YouTube.

Though he learned guitar at eight years old, music wasn’t always on the top of his mind.

Growing up, he dreamt of becoming a PBA player. “Nung college ako, dun ko nalaman na there are levels to this. Pang-barangay lang ako,” he said in jest.

Amiel’s journey would eventually begin through church music, school bands and restobar gigs.

Released in December 2024, Amiel Sol’s Sa Bawat Sandali has reached a major milestone, surpassing 100 million streams on Spotify as of June 15. ‘It is an understatement to say that this song changed my life! I am living out my dream,’ writes Amiel in an Instagram post.

“Nag-start lang talaga ako nung college sa pagkanta. Until now, I don’t consider myself a singer. Ano lang ako, a songwriter who sings his songs. Never ako nakasali actually ng singing contest,” he shared.

Amiel earned a Math degree from the University of the Philippines Diliman as a practical backup while pursuing music. He shared that his strength in math helped him stay grounded, especially when juggling school, work and music.

After the breakout success of Sa Bawat Sandali, he left his corporate job as a data analyst to go all in on music.

“‘Yung discipline na nakuha ko lang sa pag-aaral ko sa math, ‘yung masasabi kong nadala ko into my music career,” related Amiel.

With full support from his family, Amiel took the leap. His parents’ advice was simple: think it through and pray on it. He started releasing music independently in 2020, during the early days of the pandemic.

“Isa sa mga gusto ko lang naman sa music is nagagawa ko ‘yung gusto ko. It doesn’t matter if I make money, as long as I get to pursue it,” Amiel said, emphasizing the fulfillment he finds in doing what he loves and sharing it with people.

Eventually, he signed with Ivory Music, a sub-label of Viva Records that discovered him on Spotify. He described joining the label as “a blessing — a divine intervention,” saying it came at the perfect time, just when he needed it most.

Inspired by global artists like Bruno Major and Lizzy McAlpine and local music icons like Johnoy Danao and Ebe Dancel, Amiel now finds himself sharing the same stage with the indie singer-songwriters.

“Very full circle moment,” he said, still in disbelief, a month after performing alongside Danao at a gig last April.

As for his songwriting process? Nothing specific.

“May mga times na mauuna ‘yung melody, may mga times na mauuna ‘yung lyrics. Pero most of the time, meron lang akong maiisip na hook,” he explained.

One of those hooks — “Kapag magulo na ang mundo, ikaw ang payapang hinahanap-hanap ko — sparked the creation of his breakthrough hit Sa Bawat Sandali, which soared to No. 1 on Spotify Philippines’ Daily Top Songs and Viral charts last February.

“It’s something that goes beyond kilig. It’s about the kind of love you want to go home to,” he said about the heartfelt ballad, which was written in under an hour.

Even if the lyrics might sound “cringe” to others, Amiel said he doesn’t mind as long as he’s being honest with his words. He added that he doesn’t want to taint his creative process with the pressure of making a song go viral or popular.

“I just really just want to write songs because I love to do it,” he said. “It’s a sacred process for me to write songs, kasi you’re pouring your heart out.”

“As long as you have a goal na, ‘One day, I’ll find this kind of love.’ Para sa akin talaga, parang ‘yun ‘yung pinaka-goal in life, not money or anything. It’s to love and to be loved,” he added.

“Sana piso na lang kada stream, no?” Amiel quipped, recalling how, just months before the song’s success, he was negotiating a raise at work.

“Hindi ko ‘to akalain (crying emoji) it is an understatement to say that this song changed my life! I am living out my dream. Salamat sa kanta na ito, at salamat sa inyong mga sumusuporta sa akin,” wrote Amiel in an Instagram post to celebrate the achievement.

According to Amiel, TikTok played a big role in the song’s success, helping it gain massive traction and opening doors for him — including being part of the official soundtrack of the hit TV adaptation of the Wattpad series “Ang Mutya Ng Section E.”

“Hanggang ngayon, ’di pa rin ako makapaniwala. Sobrang daming opportunity na nadala ng kantang ’to,” he further said in his On The Rise interview.

Aside from his growing number of gig opportunities, Amiel is also set to perform at “MUTYA OST: Live in Concert,” alongside fellow Viva artists Earl Agustin, Rob Deniel and GAT on June 20 at the New Frontier Theater.

Despite his viral success, Amiel stays grounded. “Siguro may mga times na iniisip ko, ‘Hala, hanggang kailan ‘to?’ But I think what’s important is that I just be in the moment.”

“I know numbers shouldn’t matter, pero may validation pa rin na nakukuha,” he added admittingly.

Aside from Sa Bawat Sandali, fan favorites like Ikaw Lang Patutunguhan and Nahanap Kita are also gaining traction online.

Asked what keeps him going, he shared, “As long as nakakasulat ako, ‘yun ‘yung nakaka-fuel talaga sa akin. The process itself is the reward para sa akin.”

Grateful to his label, team,and most of all, his fans, the Solmates, Amiel remarked: “Itong mga accolades and achievements na ‘to, wala akong maabot na ganito kung wala kayo.”

With an EP on the way and exciting collaborations lined up, Amiel is focused on staying consistent and bringing his music to more stages across the country.