Paulo Avelino signs up with Star Magic

The Philippine historical epic Goyo: Ang Batang Heneral, directed by Jerrold Tarog and starring Paulo Avelino, is now showing in cinemas nationwide.

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Paulo Avelino will remain visible in ABS-CBN shows after signing up with its talent agency Star Magic.

In a statement released earlier today, ABS-CBN said that Paulo remains a Kapamilya as he is set to do another series.

"Paulo is set to capture the hearts of viewers once again with his irresistible charm where he will soon star in another exciting ABS-CBN series," the network said in the statement.

"As one of the most in-demand Kapamilya actors today, Paulo is beloved by fans for his effortless ability in portraying different genres, from riveting character roles to rom-com heart-stealer," it added.

Paulo's acting achievements include winning the Best Actor award at the 2024 TAG Awards Chicago for the popular suspense-thriller series "Linlang," as well as Best Actor awards for Gawad Urian and the Metro Manila Film Festival.

His recent projects include the Philippine adaptation of Korean dramas "What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim" and "Flower of Evil."

Paulo also recently top-billed movie "My Love Will Make You Disappear," with his "Linlang" co-star Kim Chiu. Apart from his accomplishments as an actor, Paulo also has notable works as a producer.

RELATED: Kim Chiu, Paulo Avelino movie makes record for highest opening-day sales for Filipino film in 2025