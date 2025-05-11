^

Kapuso moms reflect on what makes motherhood challenging yet fulfilling

KAPUSO DAY - Angel Javier-Cruz - The Philippine Star
May 11, 2025 | 12:00am
Kapuso moms reflect on what makes motherhood challenging yet fulfilling
For Denise Laurel, being a mom is a sacred role. She embraces the challenges of single motherhood, playing both mom and dad, and relies on her faith to guide her in raising her son.
STAR / File

Motherhood is such a precious gift I and many women have been blessed with. It truly is a role filled with immense courage, from the physical act of giving birth to the continuing commitment of nurturing children and caring for a family. The unseen sacrifices and the unwavering love that mothers pour into their families are truly noble. It’s an ongoing journey of constant learning, growth and an abundance of unconditional love.

For this year’s Mothers’ Day special, two Kapuso moms share the best and most challenging part about their life’s greatest role — being a mom.

According to versatile actress Denise Laurel, she feels blessed for experiencing motherhood. “It’s fulfilling to see my son so happy and see him grow to become such a wonderful person. Knowing that I have the honor of being a part of his life is a God’s blessing.”

Moreover, homegrown Kapuso star Katrina Halili highlights that the thing she enjoys the most in motherhood is being able to create a strong bond with her daughter. “Unconditional love is a bond you share with your child unlike any other,” she says.

However, just like any tireless job that’s done alone, motherhood might be a little more challenging for single mothers. But Denise and Katrina are epitomes of how strong mothers are because of how they face parenthood.

Katrina also admits that her celebrity life can sometimes be a struggle for her and her daughter, but here’s how she handles it gracefully, “Balancing a professional career and being a mother requires mindful planning, effective communication and willingness to adjust priorities.”

Denise, on the other hand, underscores how her relationship with God guides her through the struggles of being a single mom. “I’m both mom and dad, so I play two roles at the same time, and I’m also his friend and his teammate in life,” she narrates. “One of the major things I consider is always making sure that I’m following God’s word on how to raise him like a true God-loving human being. So that’s always going to be the hardest thing for me. I always have to check with God if what I’m doing is still right, and I always try to be the best and most patient mom out there.”

Indeed, the amount of love, care and sacrifices by every mother is truly unimaginable. Each human being would not be in this world if it were not for their mothers, who bravely carried their child in their womb for months and later on dedicated their whole lives to them.

Through all of life’s seasons, Katrina Halili finds strength in the bond she shares with her daughter — a love that grounds her, inspires her and gives deeper meaning to every role she plays, on-screen and in life.

Hence, it is not only during Mothers’ Day but every single day that moms should feel special and receive all the love, respect, praises and recognition.

Meanwhile, don’t miss the villainous role of Denise as Divina on “Prinsesa ng City Jail,” Mondays to Saturdays at 2:30 p.m. on GMA 7. Stay tuned also to the loving character of Emma, played by Katrina, on “Mommy Dearest,” weekdays at 3:20 p.m. on GMA Afternoon Prime.

KAPUSO

MOMS
