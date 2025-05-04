Winwyn Marquez celebrates birthday after Miss Universe Philippines 1st runner-up finish

MANILA, Philippines — Actress and beauty queen Winwyn Marquez woke up today with a “beautiful surprise” as she turns a year older as Miss Universe Philippines 1st runner-up.

Winwyn turned 33 today, two days after almost winning the coveted crown at the coronation night last Friday, May 2, in Mall of Asia aRENA. Quezon’s Ahtisa Manalo was crowned Miss Universe Philippines 2025.

“Everything about this journey was so unexpected... a beautiful surprise I never thought would be mine,” the actress said.

She admitted that returning to pageantry was not an easy journey, especially after becoming a first-time mother in 2022.

“There were days I felt strong, and days when nerves and doubts hit me hard. And as a mom, people expect us to always be tough but I’ve learned that it’s just as important to be kind to ourselves, too,” she wrote.

Winwyn earned the moniker from pageant fans as the “Latina Slayer” after she won the Philippines’ first Reina Hispanoamericana title in 2017.

“This was never just about a crown for me.. I’ve always hoped to show that becoming a mom doesn’t mean your dreams have to stop. It can be the beginning of something new, something even more meaningful," Winwyn said.

“I took the crown of courage.. of standing tall and speaking my truth. showing that you can be both devoted and driven..that you can live boldy, love deeply and chase your dreams no matter the season you’re in. That, for me, is already a victory," she added.

“Who would’ve thought I’d be saying this… Miss Universe Philippines 2025 1st Runner-Up? Feels like a dream already,” Winwyn wrote.

She ended her Instagram post with a message of appreciation for everyone who supported her journey in this year’s Miss Universe Philippines pageant.

