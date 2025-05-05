^

Ricky Davao wake services announced

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
May 5, 2025 | 3:39pm
Award-winning actor Ricky Davao
MANILA, Philippines —  Actor Ricky Davao’s wake services have been announced following his passing at age 63 due to complications related to cancer.

His daughter, Rikki Mae, shared that the wake began yesterday at Heritage Park in Taguig City.

The wake is open to family and friends from 3 p.m. to 1 a.m., with a novena mass scheduled at 7:15 p.m.

Today, viewing hours are from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m., with a Christian service at 6:30 p.m.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A family tribute is set for tomorrow, also from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. On Wednesday, the final viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., with a novena mass at 11 a.m.

Ricky Davao’s daughter, Ara, had confirmed his passing on social media, noting that he died peacefully surrounded by loved ones.

Davao was celebrated for his award-winning performances and decades-long contribution to Philippine film, television and theater.

Ara Davao reveals Ricky Davao's cause of death

