ABS-CBN Film Restoration Project ends 14-year run with over 200 remastered films

MANILA, Philippines — Leo Katigbak, chair of the ABS-CBN Film Restoration Project, looked back on the initiative's official closure after turning over its last set of restored films.

In a social media post, Katigbak said the project, also known as Sagip Pelikula, finished its run last March 31 after 14 years, with the whole of April dedicated to turning over and sampling the final works of its completed projects.

The executive noted Sagip Pelikula's closure was a casualty of ABS-CBN losing its franchise back in 2020. Katigbak said that his team did what they could with the "meager resources available" in the last few months.

Katigbak said Sagip Pelikula managed to scan, enhance, restore, and remaster over 200 movies (some as early as 1939), adding some aspects of the projects will now be handled by other ABS-CBN departments.

He expressed gratitude on behalf of his team to fellow ABS-CBN executives Gabby Lopez, Charo Santos-Concio, Carlo Katigbak, Cory Vidanes, and Freddie "FMG" Garcia, as well as to colleagues in the entertainment industry who fully supported the project.

Actor Piolo Pascual and National Artist Ricky Lee received special mentions, as well as other entities like schools and malls that promoted Sagip Pelikula's advocacy.

Katigbak found it poetic that Sagip Pelikula started by restoring "Himala," written by Lee, and ended its run by screening "Tatlong Ina, Isang Anak," both films starring the late National Artist Nora Aunor.

"Preserving the past to inspire the future is a never-ending quest and we hope we were able to encourage many including a new generation to take up the challenge," Katigbak ended. "Sa mga tumangkilik, naniwala, nanaginip… maraming salamat po. Ako si Leo Katigbak…nakiki-Sagip Pelikula."

Other films Sagip Pelikula restored include "Oro, Plata, Mata," "Ganito Kami Noon, Paano Kayo Ngayon?," "Dekada '70," "T-Bird at Ako," "Bata, Bata... Pa'no Ka Ginawa?," "Karnal," "Anak," "Tatlong Taong Walang Diyos," "Moral," "Madrasta," "Tanging Yaman," "Milan," and "Sana Maulit Muli."

RELATED: Life imitates art? 'Conclave' comparisons to 2025 papal election