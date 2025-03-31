^

Alden Richards earns scholarship to become a pilot

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
March 31, 2025 | 10:53am
MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso star Alden Richards is set to pursue his long-time dream of becoming a pilot this year.

During the contract signing between his company, Myriad Entertainment, and the Viva Group of Companies, Alden shared that he had received a scholarship offer from an aviation school in Clark, Pampanga.

“Right now, siguro pwede ko nang i-share na meron pong nag-ooffer since I’ve been very vocal about being a pilot so there’s been an aviation school in Clark that offered a scholarship to me to be a pilot,” he said. 

The actor expressed excitement about this opportunity but noted that he would reveal further details about the scholarship once everything is finalized. “Sobrang excited din ako tsaka ko na lang po idi-discuss kung sino ‘yung nag-offer ng scholarship once it’s final already,” he added.

 

Alden said that pursuing aviation fulfills not only his dream but also his father’s.

“It has been my dad’s dream. Sabi ko, ‘Sige dad since medyo 59, 58 ka na ako na lang. Hopefully kung kaya this year matapos ko ‘yung course, then lipad lipad na tayo,’” he said.

The Kapuso star also shared that he has no fear of heights.

“Nag-skydive nga po ako sa Dubai. Mahilig po ako sa mga matataas na lugar,” he said. “It gives a bird’s eye view of everything. I love to fly.”

In addition to this new chapter, Alden and actress Julia Barretto are set to star in the Philippine adaptation of Thailand's highest-grossing film *Pee Mak*, originally featuring Mario Maurer.

