Jiggly Caliente exits 'Drag Race Philippines' after losing 'most' of right leg

MANILA, Philippines — Artist Bianca Castro, popularly known as the drag queen Jiggly Caliente, will refrain from joining public engagements for the time being after a severe infection that heavily affected her right leg.

Jiggly's family released a statement on the drag queen's social media accounts to inform the public that Jiggly has been experiencing a serious health setback the past month.

"Due to a severe infection, she was hospitalized and, as a result, has undergone the loss of most of her right leg," the family said.

Jiggly will not be seen in public in the near future nor will she continue her main judge role in "Drag Race Philippines," as an extensive recovery is needed.

The family asked for privacy during these tough times, calling on fans and friends to send messages of hope and love.

"Bianca's family and drag house are deeply grateful for the continued outpouring of support, strength, and prayers," the statement ended.

"Drag Race Philippines" alums left supportive comments, including Precious Paula Nicole, Marina Summers, Eva Le Queen, M1ss Jade So, Minty Fresh, Myx Chanel, and Prince.

International drag queens Michelle Visage, Manila Luzon, Jujubee, Gottmik, Pangina Heals, Hannah Conda, Kitty Scott Claus, Kween Kong, Sasha Velour, Bianca del Rio, Denali, Aquaria, Detox, and Jimbo also left comments. Filipino celebrities Nadine Lustre, Pia Wurtzbach-Jauncey, and Lea Salonga also wished for Jiggly's speedy recovery.

Jiggly competed in "RuPaul's Drag Race" Season 4 and "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars" Season 6 before going on to judge the first three seasons of "Drag Race Philippines" alongside fellow mainstays Paolo Ballesteros and KaladKaren.

The upcoming fourth season of "Drag Race Philippines" will be an all-stars "Slaysian Royale" featuring drag queens from around Asia.

