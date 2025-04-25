^

Entertainment

Former child actress Sophie Nyweide dies at 24

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
April 25, 2025 | 4:47pm
Former child actress Sophie Nyweide dies at 24
Sophie Nyweide and Marife Necesito in 'Mammoth'
Sonet Film

MANILA, Philippines — Sophie Nyweide, a former child actress who starred in "Noah" and "Mammoth," has passed away. She was 24 years old.

An online obituary posted on Legacy but has since been deleted said Nyweide died last April 14. No cause of death was given.

Nyweide's first acting stint was the titular character in 2006's "Bella." The following year in 2007, she appeared in "New York City Serenade," "Margot at the Wedding," "And Then Came Love," and an episode of "Law & Order."

Her big break was 2009's "Mammoth" as the daughter of Gael García Bernal and Michelle Williams' characters. The movie also starred Filipino actors Marife Necesito, Perry Dizon, Martin Delos Santos, Jan Nicdao, and Chiqui del Carmen.

She then starred in "Shadows & Lies," "An Invisible Sign," and "Mistakes Were Made" before appearing in 2014's "Noah" with Russell Crowe, Jennifer Connelly, and Emma Watson.

According to IMBD, Nyweide's last acting credits was the short film "Born Again" and an episode of "What Would You Do?," both in 2015.

RELATED: Nonoy Zuniga recalls last performance with Hajji Alejandro

MAMMOTH

NOAH
