WATCH: Niana Guerrero debuts at Coachella

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
April 22, 2025 | 10:55am

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino TikTok star Niana Guerrero made her Coachella debut. 

She appeared as a special guest during D4vd's set at the Gobi stage on weekend 2. 

Last week, Niana met BTS member J-Hope recently in his concert. 

Niana posted a photo of her with J-Hope, tagging the BTS member. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by niana (@nianaguerrero)

J-Hope reshared the story. 

“Ay!!! Niana here!!! Finally we met!” J-Hope wrote. 

Last month, Niana wowed social media users after she danced with Blackpink member Lisa Manoban. 

In her Instagram account, Niana posted a video of her and Lisa dancing the K-pop star's new single "FXCK UP THE WORLD."

"I think we just might," Niana captioned the post, tagging Lisa. 

