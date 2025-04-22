WATCH: Niana Guerrero debuts at Coachella

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino TikTok star Niana Guerrero made her Coachella debut.

She appeared as a special guest during D4vd's set at the Gobi stage on weekend 2.

Last week, Niana met BTS member J-Hope recently in his concert.

Niana posted a photo of her with J-Hope, tagging the BTS member.

J-Hope reshared the story.

“Ay!!! Niana here!!! Finally we met!” J-Hope wrote.

Last month, Niana wowed social media users after she danced with Blackpink member Lisa Manoban.

In her Instagram account, Niana posted a video of her and Lisa dancing the K-pop star's new single "FXCK UP THE WORLD."

"I think we just might," Niana captioned the post, tagging Lisa.

