BTS member J-Hope glad to finally meet Filipina TikTok star Niana Guerrero

MANILA, Philippines — Content creator Niana Guerrero met BTS member J-Hope recently in his concert.

In her Instagram story, Niana posted a photo of her with J-Hope, tagging the BTS member.

J-Hope reshared the story.

“Ay!!! Niana here!!! Finally we met!” J-Hope wrote.

Last month, Niana wowed social media users after she danced with Blackpink member Lisa Manoban.

In her Instagram account, Niana posted a video of her and Lisa dancing the K-pop star's new single "FXCK UP THE WORLD."

"I think we just might," Niana captioned the post, tagging Lisa.

Celebrities such as Michelle Dee, Awra Briguela, Issa Pressman, Mona Alawi, Zeinab Harake, among others, commented on Niana's post.

