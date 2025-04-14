^

Korean Wave

BTS member J-Hope glad to finally meet Filipina TikTok star Niana Guerrero

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
April 14, 2025 | 11:21am
BTS member J-Hope glad to finally meet Filipina TikTok star Niana Guerrero
BTS member J-Hope with Niana Guerrero
Niana Guerrero via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Content creator Niana Guerrero met BTS member J-Hope recently in his concert. 

In her Instagram story, Niana posted a photo of her with J-Hope, tagging the BTS member. 

J-Hope reshared the story. 

“Ay!!! Niana here!!! Finally we met!” J-Hope wrote. 

Last month, Niana wowed social media users after she danced with Blackpink member Lisa Manoban. 

In her Instagram account, Niana posted a video of her and Lisa dancing the K-pop star's new single "FXCK UP THE WORLD."

"I think we just might," Niana captioned the post, tagging Lisa. 

Celebrities such as Michelle Dee, Awra Briguela, Issa Pressman, Mona Alawi, Zeinab Harake, among others, commented on Niana's post. 

RELATED: Niana Guerrero dances with Blankpink's Lisa Manoban

BTS

J-HOPE
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
G-Dragon returns to global stage, set to perform in Philippine Arena
10 days ago

G-Dragon returns to global stage, set to perform in Philippine Arena

By Jan Milo Severo | 10 days ago
K-pop icon G-Ddragon has officially unveiled details of his highly anticipated "G-Drafon 2025 World Tour [Übermensch],"...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Kim Soo Hyun files civil lawsuit vs Kim Sae Ron family, Hoverlab YouTube channel
10 days ago

Kim Soo Hyun files civil lawsuit vs Kim Sae Ron family, Hoverlab YouTube channel

By Jan Milo Severo | 10 days ago
Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun filed a civil lawsuit against the family of the late Korean actress Kim Sae-ron and the people behind...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Kim Soo Hyun denies dating Kim Sae Ron when she was a minor; suing YouTubers for 12 billion Won
13 days ago

Kim Soo Hyun denies dating Kim Sae Ron when she was a minor; suing YouTubers for 12 billion Won

By Jan Milo Severo | 13 days ago
South Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun denied that he dated Kim Sae-ron in her teenage years.
Korean Wave
fbtw
Late Sulli&rsquo;s family seeks clarification from Kim Soo Hyun on 'nude scene' in 2017 film&nbsp;
14 days ago

Late Sulli’s family seeks clarification from Kim Soo Hyun on 'nude scene' in 2017 film 

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 14 days ago
The brother of the late Korean singer-actress Sulli has requested clarification from embattled actor Kim Soo-hyun, specifically...
Korean Wave
fbtw
IU remembers co-star Kang Myung Joo as 'When Life Gives You Tangerines' tops new survey
March 27, 2025 - 3:15pm

IU remembers co-star Kang Myung Joo as 'When Life Gives You Tangerines' tops new survey

By Kristofer Purnell | March 27, 2025 - 3:15pm
Korean actress-singer IU honored her "When Life Gives You Tangerines" co-star Kang Myung-joo, who passed away before...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with