Val Kilmer salutes Batman in last video

Hollywood star Val Kilmer in "Top Gun" (1986), on the red carpet in 2013 and in "Batman Forever" (1995).

MANILA, Philippines — "Batman Forever" star Val Kilmer gave a nod to his superhero character in his last video posted on his social media account.

In his Instagram account, Val posted a video of him wearing the Batman mask and showing a Batman artwork.

"I'm ready," Kilmer said.

"It's been a while," he added.

The post has over 50,000 likes.

Val passed away at the age of 65 years old.

In a report by The New York Times, the actor's daughter, Mercedes Kilmer, confirmed Kilmer's passing due to Pneumonia.

According to Mercedes, Val was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2014 but he later recovered.

Val was known as Batman in the 1995 blockbuster film "Batman Forever."

RELATED: 'Batman,' 'Top Gun' star Val Kilmer passes away at 65