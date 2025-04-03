^

Entertainment

Val Kilmer salutes Batman in last video

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
April 3, 2025 | 1:19pm
Val Kilmer salutes Batman in last video
Hollywood star Val Kilmer in "Top Gun" (1986), on the red carpet in 2013 and in "Batman Forever" (1995).
Paramount Pictures; Getty Images via AFP / Kevin Winter; Warner Bros. Studios

MANILA, Philippines — "Batman Forever" star Val Kilmer gave a nod to his superhero character in his last video posted on his social media account. 

In his Instagram account, Val posted a video of him wearing the Batman mask and showing a Batman artwork. 

"I'm ready," Kilmer said. 

"It's been a while," he added. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by The Choe Show (@choe_show)

The post has over 50,000 likes. 

Val passed away at the age of  65 years old. 

In a report by The New York Times, the actor's daughter, Mercedes Kilmer, confirmed Kilmer's passing due to Pneumonia. 

According to Mercedes, Val was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2014 but he later recovered. 

Val was known as Batman in the 1995 blockbuster film "Batman Forever." 

RELATED'Batman,' 'Top Gun' star Val Kilmer passes away at 65

BATMAN

VAL KILMER
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Is David Licauco ready to court Barbie Forteza?

Is David Licauco ready to court Barbie Forteza?

By Dolly Anne Cavajal | 14 hours ago
In the spirit of fun, let me share my crazy thoughts about the latest showbiz headlines.
Entertainment
fbtw
AiAi delas Alas confirms ex Gerald Sibayan&rsquo;s green card revoked

AiAi delas Alas confirms ex Gerald Sibayan’s green card revoked

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
AiAi delas Alas confirmed earlier reports about the revocation of the green card of her estranged husband Gerald Sibayan...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Batman,' 'Top Gun' star Val Kilmer passes away at 65
play

'Batman,' 'Top Gun' star Val Kilmer passes away at 65

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Hollywood actor Val Kilmer has passed away. He was 65 years old. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Why Gabbi Garcia has a lot on her plate these days

Why Gabbi Garcia has a lot on her plate these days

By Jerry Donato | 14 hours ago
Gabbi Garcia is straddling between her two passions on TV: hosting and acting. And that makes her very visible these day...
Entertainment
fbtw
Three new pop princes in the first quarter honor roll

Three new pop princes in the first quarter honor roll

By Baby A. Gil | 14 hours ago
And just like that, the season had become, as Paul Simon said, April, come she will. We have passed the first three months...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
WATCH: Charo Santos, Dingdong Dantes tease May-December affair in &lsquo;Only We Know&rsquo;&nbsp;

WATCH: Charo Santos, Dingdong Dantes tease May-December affair in ‘Only We Know’ 

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 21 hours ago
Tension and a May-December affair are glimpsed in the teaser for Dingdong Dantes and Charo Santos’ upcoming first movie...
Entertainment
fbtw
Mikael Daez&rsquo;s brother among new &lsquo;Pinoy Big Brother&rsquo; housemates

Mikael Daez’s brother among new ‘Pinoy Big Brother’ housemates

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 22 hours ago
The former investment banker and younger brother of actor Mikael Daez and another up-and-coming GMA-7 star are the newest...
Entertainment
fbtw
Miss Universe Philippines 2025 bares Charity Gala, National Costume date, venue

Miss Universe Philippines 2025 bares Charity Gala, National Costume date, venue

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 22 hours ago
The Miss Universe Philippines organization disclosed the twin-event that closes its 2025 pre-pageant season.
Entertainment
fbtw
Miss Universe Philippines 2025 announces Top 10 Swimsuit Showcase winners

Miss Universe Philippines 2025 announces Top 10 Swimsuit Showcase winners

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 23 hours ago
The Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) organization bared the names of the Top 10 delegates who got the highest number of votes...
Entertainment
fbtw
Kris Aquino reveals Lupus flare fever in latest health update

Kris Aquino reveals Lupus flare fever in latest health update

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Host-actress Kris Aquino revealed she has been suffering from a fever for two weeks as a result of a Lupus flare alongside...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with