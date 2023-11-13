‘Loveless’ Sugar Mercado is focused on her businesses

Former SexBomb Girl Sugar Mercado has ventured into several businesses, the latest of which is the Nail Lounge by Asia’s as one of its incorporators.

MANILA, Philippines — After recently clearing her name from being “wrongly accused” as the reason why the SexBomb Girls had to leave Eat Bulaga, Sugar Mercado is now venturing into businesses that will keep her busy outside of showbiz.

“I am thankful to the Lord that even if I have no regular show, I am amazed at how He is blessing me with new opportunities and unexpected blessings,” said Sugar, one of the popular members of the girl group SexBomb.

Sugar was pertaining to her business venture with Nail Lounge by Asia’s Lashes as one of its incorporators. She, together with Dianne Medina and Jenny Miller, had a contract-signing as incorporators with Asia’s Lashes president and CEO Leah Urbani and business partner-brother Christopher Destura last Nov. 7. Apart from that, Sugar has also started her own skincare line called Sugar White 7, consisting of brightening soap, brightening scrub and brightening lotion products.

Whenever she is free from showbiz commitments and promotional events for Nail Lounge, Sugar goes live on her social media accounts for selling. Her cheerful disposition never fails to bring good vibes to netizens who are glued to their computer or cellphone screens.

“I’m happy that there are people who watch me on social media. In fact, my followers keep on growing and I can send personal messages to those interested in acquiring a franchise. ‘Yung negosyo ang nagiging source of income ko aside from out-of-town events.”

Her neighbors also show support by patronizing her business. “I’m so blessed that they buy my products. Mayayaman ‘yung kapitbahay ko. I live in the same village where Daniel (Padilla) resides,” she revealed.

Her day usually starts with making breakfast for her kids — Gabrielle Sophia, 10, and Olivia Isabelle, 8 — and prepping them up for school before she goes online for her FB Live. “Nandoon ‘yung negosyo sa may garahe ko,” she laughed.

Sugar continued, “It’s also a nice feeling to interact with your viewers and make them happy with my quirky ways. Komedyante rin ako kaya nakakatuwang may napapasaya rin ako sa online.”

She is equally grateful for meeting the right people who motivate her to succeed in business. One of them is Asia’s Lashes top honcho Leah Urbani. “Kaya talagang naniniwala ako na kapag may nawala sa ‘yo, may malaking ipapalit. Ako, hindi ko akalaing makapag-business ako dahil pag-a-artista lang talaga ang alam ko.”

Sugar is bent on working hard for her family because she’s the breadwinner.

“I support my parents and siblings. I work not because I want to get rich. For me, it is enough that I can provide for all our needs. My children also see how much effort I put in trying to manage everything in the house and in the business so in a way, I am setting a good example to them, na lahat ng pinagpapaguran ko ay para sa kanila.”

It’s no secret that Sugar once had a legal battle with her ex-husband but everything had since been ironed out. But for them to reconcile is far from happening. It’s enough that her children are receiving child support from their father.

Finding a new love, Sugar stressed, is the least of her priorities, even if there are days when loneliness creeps in, especially when she is sick. “Bata pa ‘yung mga anak ko at ‘yung kasambahay hindi mo naman p’wede na paglambingan o daingan na may sakit ako. Kaya doon ko nararamdaman yung lungkot kasi wala ka masabihan,” she shared.

“But when I get better, I know that it is best for me to remain loveless because when I fall in love, I give my all. So, personally I am not looking for a new love pero maraming nanliligaw (I have many suitors). Hahahaha!” she concluded.