^

Entertainment

‘Loveless’ Sugar Mercado is focused on her businesses

Bot Glorioso - The Philippine Star
November 13, 2023 | 12:00am
â��Lovelessâ�� Sugar Mercado is focused on her businesses
Former SexBomb Girl Sugar Mercado has ventured into several businesses, the latest of which is the Nail Lounge by Asia’s as one of its incorporators.
Photo from Sugar’s Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — After recently clearing her name from being “wrongly accused” as the reason why the SexBomb Girls had to leave Eat Bulaga, Sugar Mercado is now venturing into businesses that will keep her busy outside of showbiz.

“I am thankful to the Lord that even if I have no regular show, I am amazed at how He is blessing me with new opportunities and unexpected blessings,” said Sugar, one of the popular members of the girl group SexBomb.

Sugar was pertaining to her business venture with Nail Lounge by Asia’s Lashes as one of its incorporators. She, together with Dianne Medina and Jenny Miller, had a contract-signing as incorporators with Asia’s Lashes president and CEO Leah Urbani and business partner-brother Christopher Destura last Nov. 7. Apart from that, Sugar has also started her own skincare line called Sugar White 7, consisting of brightening soap, brightening scrub and brightening lotion products.

Whenever she is free from showbiz commitments and promotional events for Nail Lounge, Sugar goes live on her social media accounts for selling. Her cheerful disposition never fails to bring good vibes to netizens who are glued to their computer or cellphone screens.

“I’m happy that there are people who watch me on social media. In fact, my followers keep on growing and I can send personal messages to those interested in acquiring a franchise. ‘Yung negosyo ang nagiging source of income ko aside from out-of-town events.”

Her neighbors also show support by patronizing her business. “I’m so blessed that they buy my products. Mayayaman ‘yung kapitbahay ko. I live in the same village where Daniel (Padilla) resides,” she revealed.

Her day usually starts with making breakfast for her kids — Gabrielle Sophia, 10, and Olivia Isabelle, 8 — and prepping them up for school before she goes online for her FB Live. “Nandoon ‘yung negosyo sa may garahe ko,” she laughed.

Sugar continued, “It’s also a nice feeling to interact with your viewers and make them happy with my quirky ways. Komedyante rin ako kaya nakakatuwang may napapasaya rin ako sa online.”

She is equally grateful for meeting the right people who motivate her to succeed in business. One of them is Asia’s Lashes top honcho Leah Urbani. “Kaya talagang naniniwala ako na kapag may nawala sa ‘yo, may malaking ipapalit. Ako, hindi ko akalaing makapag-business ako dahil pag-a-artista lang talaga ang alam ko.”

Sugar is bent on working hard for her family because she’s the breadwinner.

“I support my parents and siblings. I work not because I want to get rich. For me, it is enough that I can provide for all our needs. My children also see how much effort I put in trying to manage everything in the house and in the business so in a way, I am setting a good example to them, na lahat ng pinagpapaguran ko ay para sa kanila.”

It’s no secret that Sugar once had a legal battle with her ex-husband but everything had since been ironed out. But for them to reconcile is far from happening. It’s enough that her children are receiving child support from their father.

Finding a new love, Sugar stressed, is the least of her priorities, even if there are days when loneliness creeps in, especially when she is sick. “Bata pa ‘yung mga anak ko at ‘yung kasambahay hindi mo naman p’wede na paglambingan o daingan na may sakit ako. Kaya doon ko nararamdaman yung lungkot kasi wala ka masabihan,” she shared.

“But when I get better, I know that it is best for me to remain loveless because when I fall in love, I give my all. So, personally I am not looking for a new love pero maraming nanliligaw (I have many suitors). Hahahaha!” she concluded.

vuukle comment

EAT BULAGA

SEXBOMB
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Rhian Ramos, Celeste Cortesi have high hopes for Michelle Dee

Rhian Ramos, Celeste Cortesi have high hopes for Michelle Dee

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 1 day ago
The close friends of Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee have full confidence in her to clinch the fifth Miss Universe...
Entertainment
fbtw
Heart Evangelista on Marian Rivera: 'Real queens support each other'

Heart Evangelista on Marian Rivera: 'Real queens support each other'

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Socialite-artist Heart Evangelista spoke kind words about her fellow actress Marian Rivera, closing the chapter of the years-long...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Hindi po ako nakulong': Roderick Paulate answers queries from social media users

'Hindi po ako nakulong': Roderick Paulate answers queries from social media users

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Veteran actor Roderick Paulate said that he did not go to jail for the graft case filed against him in his...
Entertainment
fbtw
Vice Ganda pokes fun at Vhong Navarro, Diana Zubiri's history

Vice Ganda pokes fun at Vhong Navarro, Diana Zubiri's history

By Jan Milo Severo | 5 days ago
Comedian Vice Ganda on Tuesday teased Vhong Navarro about his past courtship of Diana Zubiri on "It's Showtime!"
Entertainment
fbtw
Dianne Medina is confident Rayver and Julie Anne&rsquo;s romance will lead to marriage

Dianne Medina is confident Rayver and Julie Anne’s romance will lead to marriage

By Bot Glorioso | 1 day ago
Dianne Medina believes there’s a strong possibility for her brother-in-law Rayver Cruz and his girlfriend Julie Anne...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
From cutting onions to romance: Lee Junho blushes while reenacting Yoona scene in 'King The Land'&nbsp;

From cutting onions to romance: Lee Junho blushes while reenacting Yoona scene in 'King The Land' 

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 9 hours ago
Korean star Lee Junho is such a professional that he even tried hard to recapture one iconic kilig moment for his fans and...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Cat dad' Lee Junho reveals what he would say to his cats if he can talk to them

'Cat dad' Lee Junho reveals what he would say to his cats if he can talk to them

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 11 hours ago
The "Red Sleeve" star revealed what he would ask his popular cats given the chance that he could communicate with them.&...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Last weeks of Princess Diana's life': 'The Crown' set for final season

'Last weeks of Princess Diana's life': 'The Crown' set for final season

By Agence France-Presse | 13 hours ago
The 10 episodes of the sixth and final season of the series is being released in two stages, with five episodes on Thursday,...
Entertainment
fbtw
King of fan service: Lee Junho sings Magnus Haven's 'Imahe' at Manila fanmeet

King of fan service: Lee Junho sings Magnus Haven's 'Imahe' at Manila fanmeet

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 13 hours ago
"King The Land" star Lee Junho showed why he is on top of his game as he mounted both a mini-concert and fanmeet at last night's...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with