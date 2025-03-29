^

Entertainment

International Dance Day Fest sets 2nd edition

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
March 29, 2025 | 9:00am
International Dance Day Fest sets 2nd edition
After a successful debut in 2024, the International Dance Day Fest returns this year with the theme "Dance For All" and a bigger line-up of artists, over 1,200 performers.
Philstar.com / Kristofer Purnell

MANILA, Philippines — The Samsung Performing Arts Theater (S-PAT) will once again host performances spanning different genres in celebration of International Dance Day this April.

After a successful debut in 2024, the International Dance Day Fest returns this year with the theme "Dance For All" and a bigger line-up of artists, over 1,200 performers.

International Dance Day was conceptualized by the Dance Committee of the International Theatre Institute back in 1982 and is now celebrated annually every April 29 as a tribute to the "father of modern ballet" Jean-Georges Noverre.

This year's celebration in the Philippines will kick off with an opening gala on April 23 featuring a special performance of "Autobiography (v 105)" by the United Kingdom's Company Wayne McGregor.

Chris Mohnani, S-PAT's Managing Director, shared in a media conference that the inaugural edition was supposed to have an opening gala but it wasn't put together on time.

But now with the assistance of the British Council, plans can now push through and funds from the opening gala will be for the benefit of the Artists Welfare Project, an initiative offering healthcare to a number of dancers.

"International Dance Day isn't just a celebration of inclusivity, it's a reminder that dance is for everyone," Mohnani added.

Company Wayne McGregor will also conduct a special workshop and masterclass on the festival's second day, April 24, which will be highlighted by the Folk and Traditional Dance Gala at S-PAT.

Participating groups for Day 2 include Bayanihan, The National Folk Dance Company, the Ramon Obusan Folkloric Group, and the UST Salinggawi Dance Troupe.

Day 3 (April 25) will be dedicated to the Street Dance Gala, last year's most exciting portion, with performances by tropy-winning groups UPeepz, A-Team, Power Impact Dancers, and many more.

The following day, April 26, is a Ballet Gala featuring leading companies Ballet Philippines, Ballet Manila, and the Philippine Ballet Theater, plus the participation of the American Ballet Theatre and Hong Kong Ballet, among others.

Wrapping up the celebrations on April 27 is the Contemporary Gala which will this year focus on artists from outside Metro Manila.

Also the point of special focus on the closing day is paradance led by the decorated Philippine Para Dancesport Team.

Outside of the performances, multidisciplinary movement group Fifth Wall Fest will showcase site-specific works, while a dance market and bazaar will open throughout the festival.

RELATED: 'Dear Evan Hansen' marking Manila run in September

EVENTS AND HAPPENINGS

INTERNATIONAL DANCE DAY
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Kuh Ledesma at 70: A look back on the OPM icon&rsquo;s career-defining moments

Kuh Ledesma at 70: A look back on the OPM icon’s career-defining moments

By Jerry Donato | 10 hours ago
It’s the birthday month of Kuh Ledesma, who turned 70 last March 16 and has gracefully handled time and trends.
Entertainment
fbtw
Hollywood in Phl: &lsquo;Star Wars&rsquo; alums Daisy Ridley, Alden Ehrenreich&rsquo;s rom-com begins production

Hollywood in Phl: ‘Star Wars’ alums Daisy Ridley, Alden Ehrenreich’s rom-com begins production

By MJ Marfori | 10 hours ago
From a galaxy far, far away to the Philippine archipelago, the Filipino-produced Hollywood film “The Last Resort”...
Entertainment
fbtw
Ice Seguerra calls out NAIA after Liza Di&ntilde;o lost valuables in baggage; airline responds

Ice Seguerra calls out NAIA after Liza Diño lost valuables in baggage; airline responds

By Jan Milo Severo | 19 hours ago
Original Pilipino Music (OPM) singer-songwriter Ice Seguerra called out Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) after Ice's...
Entertainment
fbtw
Buboy Villar breaks silence over alleged physical, verbal abuse toward ex-girlfriend

Buboy Villar breaks silence over alleged physical, verbal abuse toward ex-girlfriend

By Jan Milo Severo | 18 hours ago
Kapuso comedian Buboy Villar broke his silence on the issue regarding his ex-girlfriend Angillyn Gorens.
Entertainment
fbtw
Elijah Canlas on honoring his late brother JM through advocacy and sport

Elijah Canlas on honoring his late brother JM through advocacy and sport

By Nathalie Tomada | 10 hours ago
Two years have passed since Elijah Canlas lost his younger brother, JM. The grief remains, but so does the drive to honor...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Star Magic launches School for the Creative & Performing Arts

Star Magic launches School for the Creative & Performing Arts

By Jan Milo Severo | 19 hours ago
Star Magic recently launched the Star Magic School for the Creative & Performing Arts (SMSCPA), formerly known as Star...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Dear Evan Hansen' marking Manila run in September

'Dear Evan Hansen' marking Manila run in September

By Kristofer Purnell | 23 hours ago
Award-winning musical "Dear Evan Hansen" will have a run in Manila later this year.
Entertainment
fbtw
Miss World Philippines 2024 1st runner-up Jasmine Omay now Universal Woman 2025 Philippines representative

Miss World Philippines 2024 1st runner-up Jasmine Omay now Universal Woman 2025 Philippines representative

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 23 hours ago
The ALV Pageant Circle has designated Miss World Philippines 2024 1st runner-up Jasmine Omay as the Philippines' official...
Entertainment
fbtw
Reina Hispanoamericana 2025 Dia Remulla Mate shares experience battling Lupus during competition

Reina Hispanoamericana 2025 Dia Remulla Mate shares experience battling Lupus during competition

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 1 day ago
Dia Remulla Mate returned to the Philippines triumphant; after winning the second Reina Hispanoamericana title, following...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Ganoon maghalikan': Angelica Panganiban, Bela Padilla reacts to Kim Chiu, Paulo Avelino movie

'Ganoon maghalikan': Angelica Panganiban, Bela Padilla reacts to Kim Chiu, Paulo Avelino movie

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Celebrities Bela Padilla and Angelica Panganiban are proud best friends to Kim Chiu especially after they watched her film...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with