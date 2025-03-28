'Dear Evan Hansen' marking Manila run in September

MANILA, Philippines — Award-winning musical "Dear Evan Hansen" will have a run in Manila later this year.

GMG Productions will host the musical this September when it runs at the Theater at Solaire, featuring the UK touring production co-produced by Nottingham Playhouse and Ambassador Theatre Group that began last September.

The titular character in "Dear Evan Hansen" is an anxious high school student longing for a sense of belonging, and he ends up "inventing an important role for himself in a tragedy that he did not earn."

"When events spiral, Evan faces an impossible dcision: tell the truth and lose everything or embrace a lie that brings him closer to the life he has always dreamed of," the synopsis goes. "As the story unfolds, Evan navigates the complexities of truth, connection, and self-acceptance in a world that often feels isolating."

The musical features music by EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Tony, and Oscar) winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul and a book by Steven Levenson.

The Broadway run of the show won six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Original Score for Pasek and Paul, Best Book of a Musical for Levenson, and Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical for Ben Platt.

Related: 'Into the Woods' adds 6 new August show dates

That run also won the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album, while the West End run won three Olivier Awards, including Best New Musical.

GMG Productions' chief executive officer Carlos Candal noted in a statement that Filipino audiences have long clamored for "Dear Evan Hansen" to be staged in Manila.

"The story, music, and message of 'Dear Evan Hansen' resonate so deeply with so many people, and we can't wait for Filipino fans to experience it live," Candal added.

Adam Penford, director of the UK touring production, shared the musical thrilled audiences on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean since its 2016 premiere on Broadway.

"Evan's powerful story grips and moves people told through a captivating script and musical score," Penford said. "This exciting UK and international tour production offers the opportunity to reexamine some of its contemporary themes and present this brand-new version to more people."

Tickets for the Manila run of "Dear Evan Hansen" go on sale beginning April 15 via TicketWorld. Fans will be able to join a pre-selling period the week before through UnionBank of the Philippines or GMG Productions' waitlist.

RELATED: National Artist Ryan Cayabyab’s ‘St. Michael Mass’ returns for Lent, touches on EJK