Star Magic launches School for the Creative & Performing Arts

MANILA, Philippines — Star Magic recently launched the Star Magic School for the Creative & Performing Arts (SMSCPA), formerly known as Star Magic Workshop.

Held at ABS-CBN Studio 3, the event gathered industry experts, media personalities and artists eager to embark on their creative journey.

Hosted by video jockey Ai Dela Cruz, the event celebrated the legacy of Star Magic as the country’s premier talent management and training hub, now evolving into a more comprehensive institution that nurtures performers across multiple disciplines.

The Star Magic SCPA introduces an expanded curriculum that includes acting, singing, dancing, directing, and character building, along with master classes taught by some of the most respected mentors in the industry.

The event was graced by the presence of the Head of ABS-CBN TV Production Direk Laurenti Dyogi and Star Magic and ABS-CBN Business Unit Raymund Dizon. Also present were: HB Benitez III, Star Magic SCPA Kids Acting Coach, Teacher Alecx Lorica and Teacher Marcel David, Star Magic SCPA Meisner Acting for teens and adults, Meann Espinosa, SCPA Theater Acting Coach, Direk Jon Moll, Director of renowned ABS-CBN TV Programs, Mr. Kirby Balagtas, Executive Director of You Me Us MNL, Dale Recina, Creative Producer of You Me Us MNL and, Troi Bautista, Producer and Multimedia Manager of You Me Us MNL.

Voice mentors Teacher Julie Anne Reyes and BGYO and BINI Coaches Anna Graham and Jerwin Nicomedes were also present, as well as the head choreographers of BINI and BGYO, Coach Mickey Perz, Coach Reden Blanquera, Coach Matthew Almodovar, Coach Aennon Tabungar, and Coach Josh Junio.

The event featured performances by Talia Concio, who graced the stage with an energetic performance, and boy group BGYO, which captivated the audience with their latest single, "Divine."

Additionally, former “Pinoy Big Brother” housemates Kai Montinola and Jasmine Scales shared their experiences with the Star Magic Workshops, highlighting the transformative impact on their artistic development.

When asked about what style Star Magic does to keep their talents relevant and impactful to the audience, Dizon answered, “That's the advantage of having subject matter experts in the school, because they have different point of views na nai-instill sa ating mga star dreamers to keep them relevant.”

Coach Mickey also shared, “In social media, a lot of people have talent, but talent will always bring you to a certain level; now how do you nurture that? That's when you put skill into it.”

“The way you will nurture your talent is to get the right equipment… so you can always move on to what is current. You have to understand if you want to evolve, you have to humble yourself enough na you have to work hard for what you want to get,” he added.

What can dreamers expect from the acting courses of SMSCPA? Teacher HB Benitez said, “Acting is more than just memorizing and reciting lines; acting is about truth; it's about exploring the complexities of the character and delving into the depths of the human experience and illuminating the truths that connect us all; that's why we, at SMSCPA have expanded and have added more acting courses.”

Coach Julie Anne also proudly shared, “Dito rin nanggaling si Sofronio Vasquez, our champ for The Voice Season 26 US, he was with us sa Star Magic workshops for 5 consecutive classes, from basic to master class.”

Naming some of the Star Magic graduates that Coach HB is most proud of and memorable for him, he said, “Yung mga nanggaling sa workshop na talagang ipinagmalalaki namin, yung talagang nag excel sila sa napili nilang field… sa acting it would be the likes of Joshua Garcia, Arjo Atayde, Alora Sasam for comedy, Dimples Romana, actually ang dami nilang nag start sa workshop, foundation muna nila yung training bago sila sumikat.”

Throughout the event, the mentors introduced the different courses, including the Meisner Core Program for acting, the Popshop Workshop for singing and dancing, and the Voice Workshop to refine vocal skills. They also shared their insights into the value of proper training in honing talent, discipline, and professionalism in showbiz.

The onsite enrollment of the workshops will open this March 29 and 30, and will continue on April 5 and 6 with limited slots available. Aspiring artists can register and secure their place by signing up at forms.abs-cbn.com/starmagicscpa.

