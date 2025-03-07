Nora Aunor withdraws as partylist nominee, supports rival partylist

ACT-CIS Rep. Niña Taduran recently filed House Resolution No. 1352, seeking the nomination of the actress, dubbed as the “Superstar” in the Philippine entertainment industry, as national artist for her contribution to arts and culture.

MANILA, Philippines — National Artist Nora Aunor withdrew from running as a partylist representative of People’s Champ Guardians to support another partlylist, Kabayan.

"Imbes na maghanap pa ng posisyon, mas pinili kong suportahan ang subok na sa tunay na serbisyo sa bayan, at ito ay ang Kabayan Partylist," Nora said.

According to Kabayan Representative Ron Salo, Nora has long been an inspiration to Filipinos, not only through her artistry but also through her deep concern for the struggles of ordinary people, workers, and her fellow artists. Her decision to support the partylist is a reflection of their shared commitment in uplifting marginalized communities and ensuring their rights and welfare are protected.

"We are honored to receive the support of Ms. Nora Aunor, a beloved icon whose life has inspired countless Filipinos. Just as she has dedicated her life to her craft and to the Filipino people, we remain committed in pushing for meaningful legislation that secures their welfare and future," Salo said.

