BINI Aiah breaks silence over rumored romance with Caelan Tiongson

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
March 7, 2025 | 3:00pm
BINI Aiah in Tondo
MANILA, Philippines — BINI Aiah broke her silence after romance rumors with basketball player Caelan Tiongson trended online. 

In her X account, Aiah said that she’s aware of the rumors recently. 

“I am aware of what has been happening lately, and honestly, it’s interesting to see how it has become such a big deal for some, along with the multiple theories circulating about it. It’s also fascinating to observe how quickly noise can grow and how many people can misunderstand so many things,” she wrote. 

“I also notice that almost everyone I hang out with or surround myself with gets linked, no matter who they are whether it’s a friend, a superior, or even a relative which I find is unfortunate. Usually, I am just unbothered and let things be because I know what’s truly happening behind all the commotion,” she added. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Aiah then said that she was hurt when people send rude comments to her friend. 

“But this time, it pains me to see that the people who make me feel safe, calm, and normal, and those who contribute to my happiness are being ridiculed and made fun of online. My friends have been such a great help to me, especially lately, and I think they don’t deserve the hate. There are so many sides and truths that people don’t see, and I just hope we can all be kind to one another because kindness is free, and we all need it,” she said. 

“I hope and pray that all the hate gets suctioned out and is instead filled with nothing but love. Let’s all be loving and kinder to one another,” she added. 

Caelan recently reacted to romance rumors between him and Aiah. 

“I met her through a mutual friend and she’s a great person, but I’m not gonna speak about her personal life anymore than that," Caelan said. 

“She’s a great person and that’s all I gotta say,” he added.

