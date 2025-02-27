^

Alden Richards stops courting Kathryn Bernardo — Ogie Diaz

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
February 27, 2025 | 8:47am
Alden Richards surprises Kathryn Bernardo at Kathryn's post-birthday celebration
Screengrab from Earl Semitara's Instagram Story

MANILA, Philippines — Veteran showbiz reporter Ogie Diaz claimed that Alden Richards is no longer courting Kathryn Bernardo.

In Diaz's Showbiz Update channel on YouTube, the host said that Alden and Kathryn are now just good friends. 

"All I know is, there is no longer any courtship that has continued. They are just like friends," Ogie said. 

When asked by co-host Mama Loi if Daniel's visit to Kathryn's dressing room at ABS-CBN's last Christmas Special has anything to do with it, Ogie answered: "It has nothing to do with that, ‘yung pagdalaw ni DJ."

“Kasi, ang alam ko din, sabi ng ka-close ni Kathryn, eh parang kinausap lang daw ni Kathryn si DJ, pero walang hope na magkakabalikan,” he added. 

Ogie reported April last year that Alden is already courting Kathryn. 

"Nanliligaw na itong si Alden kay Kathryn at makikita naman iyan sa kanilang body language,” Ogie said.

"What you see is what you get, so that's what we got," he added.  

