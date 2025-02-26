^

Timothee Chalamet eyes Oscar record after historic SAG 2025 win

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
February 26, 2025 | 1:45pm
Winner of Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture for "A Complete Unknown" Timothee Chalamet poses with his mother Nicole during the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild awards in Los Angeles, February 23, 2025.
AFP / Valerie Macon

MANILA, Philippines — Greatness looms for Timothee Chalamet after winning Best Actor at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards, setting up an interesting battle at the upcoming Academy Awards.

Chalamet came up on top in a tight category and was recognized for his role as Bob Dylan in James Mangold's "A Complete Unknown."

The surprise victory made him the youngest ever SAG Best Actor winner, beating the record set by Nicolas Cage in 1996 when the latter won for "Leaving Vas Vegas."

Cage was 32 years old when he won at SAG, Chalamet turned 29 just last December.

If he wins at the Oscars, Chalamet will become the youngest Best Actor winner, putting an end to the 21-year record of Adrien Brody when he won for "The Pianist."

Coincidentally, Brody is Chalamet's biggest competition for the award having swept the awards circuit because of his "The Brutalist" performance.

But Chalamet's SAG win — voted by fellow actors, who make up the most voters at the Oscars — could bring the battle down to the wire.

As it stands, Chalamet is the third-youngest Best Actor nominee as he had just turned 22 years old when he was nominated for "Call Me By Your Name" in 2017.

In his acceptance speech, Chalamet called it an honor to portray the "true American hero" Dylan on the big screen and admitted how significant the win was for him as an actor.

"I know we're in a subjective business, but the truth is, I'm really in pursuit of greatness. I know people don't usually talk like that but I want to be one of the greats," Chalamet said, citing icons like Daniel Day-Lewis, Marlon Brando, and Viola Davis.

The 2025 Academy Awards hosted by Conan O'Brien will be on March 2 in Los Angeles (the 3rd in the Philippines). — Video from Netflix's YouTube channel

