Happily married Dennis and Jennylyn share advice for singles wanting to settle down

Dennis Trillo and Jennylyn Mercado bring their real-life chemistry to the big screen in 'Everything About My Wife,' a romantic comedy that explores the bittersweet realities of marriage.

MANILA, Philippines — What happens when love turns into routine? That’s what real-life couple Dennis Trillo and Jennylyn Mercado explore in “Everything About My Wife,” a romantic comedy about a husband and wife whose marriage goes from sweet to sour.

Jennylyn was instantly drawn to the film’s fun and relatable theme. “I liked it right away! It was cute, and I didn’t think twice about saying yes — especially since I’d be working with Dennis and Sam,” the Kapuso rom-com queen shared.

Dennis, on the other hand, saw the project, which comes on the heels of his Metro Manila Film Festival 2024 Best Actor award, as a refreshing change.

“We usually do heavy dramas, so this was exciting. Plus, it’s been a while since Jen and I worked together, so I was curious and immediately said yes,” the Kapuso star said.

The film, which is the local adaptation of a megahit Argentinian film (which also spawned versions in other countries, including South Korea), tells the story of a husband who wants to give his wife away. Joining the Kapuso couple in the lead cast is Sam Milby who is the “third wheel” in the love triangle. Produced by CreaZion Studios and directed by Real S. Florida, “Everything About My Wife” is opening in cinemas nationwide today.

Ahead of the opening day, The STAR got to sit down with Dennis and Jennylyn, who shared about their planned bonding moments with Sam (motorcycle riding, in particular), and their thoughts on cheating, marriage and second chances, which are the major themes of the film. Below are the excerpts from the interview. Read on:

On balancing real-life partnership and onscreen chemistry:

Dennis: “It (work) actually became easier, especially now that we’re married. We can talk about anything, especially when it comes to work — how we can improve our scenes and make them more effective. I think it’s an advantage that we know each other so well.”

Jennylyn: “It’s easier because we’re already comfortable with each other. We’ve done a lot of projects together even before we got married. With Dennis, I don’t interfere with his acting style. He has the freedom to do what he wants in a scene. Actually, I’m the one who gets nervous acting alongside Dennis because he’s so good!

“So it’s a different kind of pressure. But the good thing is we’re open to each other’s suggestions. If we want to try something or adjust our characters, we can say it without hesitation.”

On bonding moments with co-star Sam Milby:

Jennylyn: “We’re scheduling it na (pag-mo-motor). We’re checking our schedules to see when we can fit it in. We want to take Sam to some of our favorite places in the Philippines, like Infanta. We always tell him how beautiful it is there — it’s like being in Baguio.”

Dennis: “Malamig, walang masyadong dumadaan and it’s safer.”

Jennylyn: “For me, enjoy lang talaga. No need to rush. But we’ve heard that Sam normally rides fast. Dennis and I, on the other hand, take it easy. We just want to enjoy the environment (laughs).”

Dennis: “What’s important is to never ride at a speed you can’t control. But Sam can handle it because he’s been riding for a long time.”

Jennylyn: “Kasi iniisip rin namin na gusto naming makauwi ng buo. We have a family, so we prioritize safety over speed. But of course, everyone has their own pace.”

On comfort level as a married couple:

Dennis: “(On being too comfortable that they can use the bathroom at the same time as done by their characters in the film) that’s not for everyone. I don’t know if all couples would be okay with that setup. But for us, we’ve become comfortable with those situations.”

Jennylyn: “‘Pag nasa war mode na — papasukin mo talaga kahit nasaan siya!”

Dennis: “Before, I wasn’t comfortable being seen sitting on the ‘throne.’ But I got used to it and she also said, ‘Why are you embarrassed?’

“But it’s important to experience everything. You need to see all sides of your partner before marriage. It’s hard if you’re already married and then suddenly realize you can’t handle certain things. That’s when couples break up. You have to accept each other fully, quirks and all.”

Jennylyn: “I think even single people can learn a lot from this movie. It teaches great lessons. There are no more inhibitions when you’re married — you’re just completely comfortable with each other.”

On love, cheating and second chances:

Dennis: “Based on experience, yung love is sweeter the second time around — okay yun, nag-work yun sa amin! It worked for us! Second chances are important, especially if the love is still there. But cheating? That’s a no-no.”

Jennylyn: “We can relate to ‘love is sweeter the second time around,’ but that doesn’t work for everyone. As for cheating, I can’t accept it. If someone does it once and you forgive them, I feel like they might do it again.”

On lessons from the movie for singles:

Dennis: “Don’t rush. Enjoy your life while you’re still single. When you enter a relationship, you won’t feel like you’re missing out because you’ve already experienced those things before.”

Jennylyn: “Before entering a relationship, it’s important to really know each other. Don’t rush. You’ll know when you’re truly ready to settle down.”