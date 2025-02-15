â€˜It started with a broken heartâ€™: Angel Aquino shares why heart failure an important health issue

‘It started with a broken heart’: Angel Aquino shares why heart failure an important health issue

Actress and advocate Angel Aquino (extreme right) was the guest speaker at the launch of the National Heart Failure Awareness week held in Seda Vertis North in Quezon City on February 9, 2025. The launch was also attended by (from left) Heart Failure survivor Sonny Ku, Dr. Erlyn Demerre, chair of the Philippine Heart Association Council on Heart Failure, and Singaporean cardiologist Dr. David Sim.

MANILA, Philippines — Angel Aquino has seen how a heart condition can affect a person, as well as their family and friends' lives.

The actress shared anecdotes from people she knows: a batchmate who continues to grapple with the economic burden of his heart condition and a health-conscious acquaintance who was supposed to tie the knot but tragically passed away due to a heart issue.

She is also afraid for her septuagenarian mother—and even for herself, a single mother who has been raising her daughters alone.

“Our hearts don't just beat for ourselves. They beat for our families, our children, and the people we work with. ‘Pag napilay ka, maraming maapektuhan,” she told reporters last Sunday in Quezon City.

Angel was the special guest speaker at the launch of the annual Heart Failure Week, celebrated this year from February 10 to 15.

The event also marked the launch of the Philippine Heart Association’s (PHA) National Heart Failure Network (NHFN), which includes the PHA Council—composed of advocates and experts from 18 PHA chapters and training institutions—dedicated to promoting heart failure literacy and establishing a network focused on awareness and prevention campaigns.

The actress has been supporting calls for greater awareness of heart failure, which, according to the PHA, is a complex condition caused by various health problems such as coronary artery disease, high blood pressure, heart attack, cardiomyopathy, arrhythmias, heart valve problems, and congenital heart disease.

Heart failure affects over 60 million people—more than five times the global number of cancer patients. In the Philippines, its prevalence is estimated at 1.6%, or 16 out of every 1,000 patients. Nearly 50% of patients die within five years of diagnosis.

But the condition can be prevented or managed—just like one of the other guest speakers at the event.

‘Feels like drowning’

Sonny Ku, a 62-year-old advertising executive, recalled how he first learned about his condition.

“For years, I lived a high-stress life, working in public relations and advertising. We used to joke that we ate stress for breakfast and drank it away at night. I faced deadlines, met with clients, worked to satisfy their whims, and produced events as well.

“One day, the hectic cycle caught up with me. I came home at around 11 p.m., took a shower, prepared for bed, and as I was lying down, I suddenly couldn't breathe. I was gasping for air, and when I sat up, everything was fine. For the first time, I felt scared, and I'll never forget that day,” Ku said.

He drove himself to the hospital, where he underwent a series of tests and an X-ray. He was told he had pneumonia. Since the hospital was full, he was sent home with a prescription for antibiotics.

His brother, however, took him to a pulmonologist the next day, which led to a more accurate diagnosis of his heart condition.

“The doctor told me I have a big heart, to which I said thank you. But what she really meant was that I had an enlarged heart and needed immediate attention from a cardiologist,” he said.

Ku underwent angioplasty to “mend my broken heart.” He was advised to avoid stress and take his medications religiously. He thought his heart problems were over—but he was proven wrong.

Ten years later, in 2019, he experienced another episode of shortness of breath, which he described as even more intense—like he was “drowning.”

He was rushed to the hospital and, two days later, woke up with a tube down his throat, a large needle in his neck, and multiple IV drips attached to his arms. He found out he was undergoing dialysis.

“I later learned that I had multiple organ failure. My heart, lungs, and kidneys had shut down. During my stay, I was taken to the cardio ward three times, which meant I was intubated three times as well. I now have a defibrillator to regulate my heartbeat, and it’s powered by an Eveready battery, which lasts six years,” he said.

“I’m not kidding when I say low batt na ako,” he added.

He spent 80 days confined in his hospital room, missing New Year, Chinese New Year, his 56th birthday, and the Taal Volcano eruption. After two months and 20 days, he was finally discharged—on March 19, 2020—just as the COVID-19 pandemic led to a series of lockdowns.

“I can honestly say I didn't know if I was going to make it. Every day was a struggle. It was like a hair-raising roller coaster ride that wouldn’t stop,” Ku recalled.

Looking back at his health ordeal, he now advocates for greater awareness of heart failure.

“It's been five years since my health crisis and the pandemic, of course. My battery is up for replacement, though. Since then, I’ve been living my not-so-regular life. I'm back doing the work I love, spending more time with family and friends, and enjoying every moment with them. I will always be grateful,” Ku said.

Calls for a nationwide network

Angel and Ku’s stories are among the reasons why the PHA has been championing a nationwide network. Its strategies focus on developing a comprehensive care and referral system, establishing a multi-specialty team approach, and contributing to a national registry to support research initiatives on the disease.

“The fight against heart failure is not the responsibility of doctors alone. It requires collaboration between government agencies, private institutions, non-government organizations, and the general public,” said Dr. Orlando Bugarin, co-director of the PHA National Heart Failure Network, in a statement.

Dr. Erlyn Demerre, chair of the PHA Council on Heart Failure, added that they want every Filipino to receive proper care.

“One in every four Filipinos is at risk of heart failure. Hypertension, stress, and poor food choices will lead to the heart failure pathway… We emphasize that heart failure is preventable and that there is life after heart failure. Practicing a healthy lifestyle should be a 365-day commitment. People should be heart-health conscious,” Dr. Demerre said in a statement.

The launch also featured Prof. David Sim, a leading cardiologist from Singapore, who discussed his country’s heart failure program and how the Philippines could take inspiration from it in his talk, “Is It Possible in the Asia Pacific?”

RELATED: ‘Heart disease still leading cause of death in Philippines’