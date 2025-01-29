Barbie Imperial fires back at netizen who tagged her as the 'third party'

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Barbie Imperial fired back at a social media user who referred to her as the "third party."

In her Instagram account, a user commented on one of her posts.

“Anong klase ng babae ka? Hindi ko matanggap. Pinaka ayoko sa lahat is 'yung third party. Kahit saan mo tingnan, hindi pa annulled 'yung mag-asawa pero and'yan ka na,” the user commented.

Although no names were mentioned, Barbie is romantically linked to Richard Gutierrez, who is now getting annulled from ex-wife Sarah Lahbati.

Barbie commented on the user's comment with: “Anong third party pinagsasabi mo?”

Recently, Richard denied in his interview with Ogie Diaz that Barbie was the reason of his breakup with Sarah.

He, however, didn't deny if he's in a relationship with her.

"Siguro for now, like gaya nga ng sabi mo, nakikita naman ng mga tao. Doon muna tayo sa what you see is what you get sa amin ni Barbie," he said.

"Ang gusto ko lang sigurong i-clarify doon sa mga tao is that si Barbie, walang kinalaman sa paghihiwalay namin ni Sarah. Hindi siya third party, hindi nag-overlap.

"Kasi maraming mga tao, 'yun nga, mga bashers na nagsasabi na siya ang dahilan. Wala siyang kinalaman. Nakilala ko si Barbie, matagal na kaming nagkahiwalay ng landas ni Sarah. So, 'yun, gusto ko lang i-clarify."

