^

Entertainment

Barbie Imperial fires back at netizen who tagged her as the 'third party'

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
January 29, 2025 | 11:50am
Barbie Imperial fires back at netizen who tagged her as the 'third party'
Barbie Imperial and Richard Gutierrez
The STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Barbie Imperial fired back at a social media user who referred to her as the "third party."

In her Instagram account, a user commented on one of her posts. 

“Anong klase ng babae ka? Hindi ko matanggap. Pinaka ayoko sa lahat is 'yung third party. Kahit saan mo tingnan, hindi pa annulled 'yung mag-asawa pero and'yan ka na,” the user commented. 

Although no names were mentioned, Barbie is romantically linked to Richard Gutierrez, who is now getting annulled from ex-wife Sarah Lahbati. 

Barbie commented on the user's comment with: “Anong third party pinagsasabi mo?”

Recently, Richard denied in his interview with Ogie Diaz that Barbie was the reason of his breakup with Sarah. 

He, however, didn't deny if he's in a relationship with her. 

"Siguro for now, like gaya nga ng sabi mo, nakikita naman ng mga tao. Doon muna tayo sa what you see is what you get sa amin ni Barbie," he said. 

"Ang gusto ko lang sigurong i-clarify doon sa mga tao is that si Barbie, walang kinalaman sa paghihiwalay namin ni Sarah. Hindi siya third party, hindi nag-overlap.

"Kasi maraming mga tao, 'yun nga, mga bashers na nagsasabi na siya ang dahilan. Wala siyang kinalaman. Nakilala ko si Barbie, matagal na kaming nagkahiwalay ng landas ni Sarah. So, 'yun, gusto ko lang i-clarify."

RELATED‘Not a third party’: Richard Gutierrez speaks up on real score with Barbie Imperial

BARBIE IMPERIAL

RICHARD GUTIERREZ
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Anthony Jennings' ex-girlfriend Jamela Villanueva now celebrity endorser with Edsa billboard

Anthony Jennings' ex-girlfriend Jamela Villanueva now celebrity endorser with Edsa billboard

By Jan Milo Severo | 23 hours ago
Anthony Jennings' ex-girlfriend Jamela Villanueva is now the celebrity ambassador of a dental clinic. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Judy Ann Santos graduates from culinary school with double gold honors
Exclusive

Judy Ann Santos graduates from culinary school with double gold honors

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 1 day ago
It took a long time coming, and yet it was only a matter of time.
Entertainment
fbtw
JuanCast and The Philippine STAR: A new era of interactive fan engagement

JuanCast and The Philippine STAR: A new era of interactive fan engagement

By Katherine L. Magsanoc | 15 hours ago
JuanCast, a revolutionary online platform designed to enhance fan experiences and bring fandoms closer to their idols, has...
Entertainment
fbtw
Randy Santiago to replace Willie Revillame in 'Wil To Win'

Randy Santiago to replace Willie Revillame in 'Wil To Win'

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
TV host Willie Revillame announced that his friend Randy Santiago will replace him as the host for his game show "Wil To...
Entertainment
fbtw
David Licauco reacts to Barbie Forteza partnering with Korean actor Kim Jisoo

David Licauco reacts to Barbie Forteza partnering with Korean actor Kim Jisoo

By Jan Milo Severo | 23 hours ago
Kapuso actor David Licauco reacted to Barbie Forteza partnering with Korean actor Kim Jisoo in "Daig Kayo ng Lola Ko."
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
WATCH: Bamboo sings Coldplay's 'Fix You'

WATCH: Bamboo sings Coldplay's 'Fix You'

By Jan Milo Severo | 22 hours ago
Original Pilipino Music (OPM) singer Bamboo covered Coldplay's hit song "Fix You" during the VLive concert in SM Mall of Asia...
Entertainment
fbtw
Alden Richards gets new motorcycle at vehicle's Philippine launch

Alden Richards gets new motorcycle at vehicle's Philippine launch

By Kristofer Purnell | 23 hours ago
Actor Alden Richards is now the proud owner of a brand new Honda Giorno+ motorcycle, which just made its debut in the Ph...
Entertainment
fbtw
SZA joining Kendrick Lamar at 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show

SZA joining Kendrick Lamar at 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show

By Kristofer Purnell | 23 hours ago
For the upcoming Halftime Show, Kendrick Lamar won't be alone as he enlisted the help of frequent collaborator SZA to perform...
Entertainment
fbtw
TikTok star Jujumao shares tips for aspiring content creators

TikTok star Jujumao shares tips for aspiring content creators

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 23 hours ago
Popular content creator Jujumao gave simple and sensible tips for those who would like to follow his path. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with