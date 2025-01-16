Vic Sotto didn't receive 'Pepsi Paloma' script â€” Tito Sotto

Vic Sotto didn't receive 'Pepsi Paloma' script — Tito Sotto

Then-Senate president Tito Sotto presides over the last day of session on June 3, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — Veteran comedian Tito Sotto denied that Vic Sotto received the script of "The Rapists of Pepsi Paloma" movie from Darryl Yap.

This was after Darryl's lawyer Atty. Raymond Fortun said that Darryl sent Vic a copy of the script.

In his X account, Tito said Darryl gave a script to Viva's Vic del Rosario and not Vic Sotto.

“Not true. False. They gave a script to Vic del Rosario not Vic Sotto. Vic nor I never read their script,” Tito said.

You should find out first if what you are reporting is accurate or not. Nakakahiya kumagat sa showbiz gimmick, mainstream pa Naman kayo. https://t.co/uBY0ujlhHE — Tito Sotto (@sotto_tito) January 13, 2025

The former senator also said that Viva's big boss turned down the offer to produce it.

"Vic del Rosario turned it down," Tito said.

"Sa mga gumagastos ng malaki para manira ng kapwa, ayos! Para mabawasan ang yaman ninyo!” he added in another tweet.

RELATED: Court issues gag order in Sotto vs Yap case