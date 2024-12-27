^

Entertainment

Coco Martin calls Julia Montes 'nanay'

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
December 27, 2024 | 1:31pm
Coco Martin calls Julia Montes 'nanay'
Coco Martin and Julia Montes
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Coco Martin showed his support for long-time partner Julia Montes, who is starring in the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) entry "Topakk" with Arjo Atayde.

In his TikTok account, Coco posted a video taken from the premiere night of the film. 

Coco was seen handing a bouquet of flowers to Julia as he called her "nanay."

"Nanay, para sa iyo," Coco told Julia. 

@cocomartinofficial Topakk! December 25 na… #TopakkGrandPremiere @Metro Manila Film Fe ? original sound - Coco Martin

In the same premiere night, Coco said that Julia outdid him in her action stunts. The actor currently stars in the action-drama show "FPJ's Batang Quiapo." 

"Dinaig ako. Sobrang ganda. Ito ang action. Kumbaga, nakaka-miss. Thank you sa 'Topakk' kasi sa December 25, may mapapanood ang mga lalaki, mga barako, may pelikula silang aabangan," Coco said in a report by ABS-CBN reporter MJ Felipe. 

"Para sa akin, para siyang nag-upgrade. Para siyang pang-international na talaga. Nakakaproud para kay Direk Richard Somes, kay Arjo, kay Julia, kila Sid (Lucero)," he added. 

Coco admitted their relationship last May 2023. He said that they were in a 12-year relationship. 

RELATEDCoco Martin, Maine Mendoza praise partners Julia Montes, Arjo Atayde in 'Topakk'

COCO MARTIN

JULIA MONTES

METRO MANILA FILM FESTIVAL

MMFF
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
MMFF at 50: What makes each film worth watching?

MMFF at 50: What makes each film worth watching?

By Jerry Donato | 1 day ago
That time of the year has come when the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF), which is having its golden edition, presents a...
Entertainment
fbtw
BJ Pascual responds to Denise Julia issue on canceled shoot

BJ Pascual responds to Denise Julia issue on canceled shoot

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Celebrity photographer BJ Pascual has aired his side on a viral controversy involving rising artist Denise Julia over a canceled...
Entertainment
fbtw
Denise Julia to file defamation suit vs BJ Pascual, Killa Kush

Denise Julia to file defamation suit vs BJ Pascual, Killa Kush

By Kristofer Purnell | 23 hours ago
Young artist Denise Julia is planning a defamation suit against celebrity photographer BJ Pascual and content creator Killa...
Entertainment
fbtw
Kathryn Bernardo treats team to Bangkok trip after 'Hello, Love, Again' success

Kathryn Bernardo treats team to Bangkok trip after 'Hello, Love, Again' success

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Box-office star Kathryn Bernardo treated her team to a trip to Bangkok, Thailand.
Entertainment
fbtw
Eugene Domingo and Italian hubby redefine la dolce vita de Manila

Eugene Domingo and Italian hubby redefine la dolce vita de Manila

By Dolly Anne Cavajal | 15 hours ago
Eugene Domingo and I are kindred spirits. So it was such a breeze interviewing Uge and her Italian hubby, Danilo Bottoni,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Demand for Japanese content booms post 'Shogun'

Demand for Japanese content booms post 'Shogun'

By Mathias Cena | 1 day ago
Fueled in part by the success of TV hit "Shogun," foreign studios are hungry for quality Japanese content and local creators...
Entertainment
fbtw
Piolo grateful for love team with Juday: That made me become mainstream

Piolo grateful for love team with Juday: That made me become mainstream

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 1 day ago
In the 2024 Metro Manila Film Festival official entry “The Kingdom,” Piolo Pascual essays the role of an outcast...
Entertainment
fbtw
Kim Chiu, Paulo Avelino star in Valentine's Day movie

Kim Chiu, Paulo Avelino star in Valentine's Day movie

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
On-screen partners Kim Chiu and Paulo Avelino’s movie, “My Love Will Make You Disappear,” will be Star Cinema’s...
Entertainment
fbtw
Singer Denise Julia airs side on issue with photographer BJ Pascual

Singer Denise Julia airs side on issue with photographer BJ Pascual

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Singer Denise Julia initially said that she will go on a social media detox but broke it early Wednesday by airing her side...
Entertainment
fbtw
Regine Velasquez, Ogie Alcasid celebrate 14th wedding anniversary

Regine Velasquez, Ogie Alcasid celebrate 14th wedding anniversary

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Singers Regine Velasquez and Ogie Alcasid celebrated their 14 wedding anniversary last Sunday. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with