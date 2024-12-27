Coco Martin calls Julia Montes 'nanay'

MANILA, Philippines — Coco Martin showed his support for long-time partner Julia Montes, who is starring in the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) entry "Topakk" with Arjo Atayde.

In his TikTok account, Coco posted a video taken from the premiere night of the film.

Coco was seen handing a bouquet of flowers to Julia as he called her "nanay."

"Nanay, para sa iyo," Coco told Julia.

In the same premiere night, Coco said that Julia outdid him in her action stunts. The actor currently stars in the action-drama show "FPJ's Batang Quiapo."

"Dinaig ako. Sobrang ganda. Ito ang action. Kumbaga, nakaka-miss. Thank you sa 'Topakk' kasi sa December 25, may mapapanood ang mga lalaki, mga barako, may pelikula silang aabangan," Coco said in a report by ABS-CBN reporter MJ Felipe.

"Para sa akin, para siyang nag-upgrade. Para siyang pang-international na talaga. Nakakaproud para kay Direk Richard Somes, kay Arjo, kay Julia, kila Sid (Lucero)," he added.

Coco admitted their relationship last May 2023. He said that they were in a 12-year relationship.

