Vic Sotto, Piolo Pascual on working dynamics in 2024 MMFF entry ‘The Kingdom’

MANILA, Philippines — While filming the 2024 Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) entry “The Kingdom,” Vic Sotto and Piolo Pascual didn’t get to really bond on set so that they would be able to portray their respective characters, Lakan Makisig and Sulo, more believable.

As per synopsis, in the Kingdom of Kalayaan, Lakan Makisig (Vic) faces a dilemma over which of his three children will inherit the throne. Magat Bagwis (Sid Lucero) is known for his temper. Dayang Matimyas (Cristine Reyes) is at odds with Lakan due to her forbidden love with a political enemy. The closest to his heart, Dayang Lualhati (Sue Ramirez), is preparing to marry a Thai prince but gets abducted on her wedding day by men. Matimyas claims they are from the secessionist group Tiwalag.

Makisig mobilizes Bagwis and the army to rescue Lualhati, but their efforts are in vain. Meanwhile, an outcast named Sulo (Piolo) has already saved Lualhati from her captors. As they journey back to the palace, Lualhati begins to see the flaws in her father’s rule and vows to seek change. However, upon their return, Sulo faces accusations that put his life in jeopardy, forcing him to make a bold move that could alter the kingdom’s future.

Vic Sotto portrays Lakan Makisig in 2024 MMFF entry ‘The Kingdom,’ helmed by Michael B. Tuviera.

The family drama is megged by Michael B. Tuviera and is produced by APT Entertainment, MQuest Ventures, and MZet Television Productions.

Vic and Piolo only had three or four sequences together, the former shared in an interview, prior to their grand mediacon held recently.

Cristine Reyes is Dayang Matimyas.

“Bonding, hindi pwede. If you watch the film, we’re not friends. So I really tried staying away. Because it’s like bestfriend mo tapos ganito scene, it’s difficult.

“The scenes are more believable kung talagang first time kami magkita. There’s drama in his life, there’s drama in my life and when we meet, it’s more effective.”

Sid Lucero is Magat Bagwis.

But they are friends in real life, added Vic. “Hindi lang kami nagbo-bonding.”

Nevertheless, the veteran actor and TV host lauded Piolo as co-actor. “Working with a professional like Piolo is a very good experience,” he said.

Sue Ramirez is Dayang Lualhati.

In fact, when he learned that he will be collaborating with Piolo, he got thrilled about it. “He’s ABS-CBN talent and I was with GMA and TV5 and other networks, so parang paano kami magkakatrabaho? But fortunately and luckily, we got to work here. It’s a good thing, exciting.”

For Piolo, it’s an “overwhelming” feeling. “I was really kilig actually nung first ko na ma-meet ko si Bossing because who would have thought we would work together coming from different stations,” he said.

“So now, it’s like a dream come true for me and sharing the screen with him is something that I (will) always be proud of, forever cherish because parang never in my wildest dreams na magkakaroon ako ng chance to work with him. Para akong nananaginip hanggang ngayon.”

In the flick, Piolo’s character has a big issue with Vic’s character and the former used that “hostility for the scene.” “So there’s no conversation. It’s a heavy drama so mahirap to break away from your character,” informed Piolo.

Meanwhile, Sue and Cristine couldn’t help but gush over their co-actors, Vic and Piolo.

“For me, the presence of Piolo and Bossing Vic, iba,” Cristine told The STAR. “When we are on the set, people are at their best because we don’t want to cause delay. So ‘pag andiyan sila talagang ready kami dapat lahat.”

It’s Cristine’s third time to work with Vic in an acting project and she still gets starstruck every time he works with him, she said.

On the other hand, it’s Sue’s second time collaborating with Vic and first with Piolo. “I’m really focused. Di mo ko makakausap especially when the scenes are heavy.

“We don’t wanna mess up because these are really brilliant actors that you are going to be working with, having scenes with.”

She admitted feeling shy while having scenes with Piolo. “It’s intimidating because of course its Piolo Pascual. But they make it to a point to make you feel comfortable. You would realize like, ‘Oh, Piolo is also human.’

“Parang nakakagulat pero ang saya na nagkaroon kami ng bonding dito sa set with Bossing. Also it’s such pleasure. Bata pa ko, growing up, pinapanood ko na si Bossing so sobrang star struck talaga ako sa kanya.”

(Catch “The Kingdom” as it premieres this Dec. 25 at the MMFF 2024.)