^

Entertainment

Love, timing and the Taxi Cab Theory

DIRECT LINE CONVERSATIONS - Boy Abunda - The Philippine Star
December 1, 2024 | 12:00am
Love, timing and the Taxi Cab Theory
Charlotte York (Kristin Davis), Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) and Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall) are lead characters of ‘Sex and the City.’

If the timing is perfect, should it be the only basis for a person to commit to a relationship? What about love? Maturity? Stability? If you are starting a relationship with someone, both of you must be ready to put in extra effort for it to work and sustain for a long time to the point of marriage.

Miranda Hobbes, a character portrayed by actress Cynthia Nixon, once remarked cynically in an episode of the award-winning American television series “Sex and the City,” “Men are like cabs. When they’re available, their light goes on. They awake one day and decide they’re ready to settle down, have babies, whatever, and they turn their light on. Next woman they pick up, boom! That’s the one they’ll marry.” This is how Miranda views men when it comes to commitment and marriage.

This perception is popularly known as the Taxi Cab Theory (or Cab Light Theory). It alludes that love is not entirely based on the length of the relationship, but rather when a man is ready to commit and settle down. It suggests that like cabs with multiple destinations, men go through different relationships until they reach the phase when they are already prepared to get married to whoever the woman they are with at that time. This shows the importance of timing.

This so-called theory or assumption has been mentioned several times on social media, especially when long-time couples suddenly separate and the man is the first to date or tie the knot with another woman. Netizens have various comments on failed relationships of famous personalities who they thought were destined to be together forever because of the long years they spent as couples.

However, the Taxi Cab Theory also indicates gender stereotyping. Men are shown to be uncommitted despite being in a serious relationship for a long time. It is as if he solely holds the key in a relationship on when to get married and have a family. The theory implies that women wait until the men are ready enough to commit themselves to marriage. They are depicted as passive when making decisions on settling down that are based only on men’s timelines.

In real life, men and women and LGBT people want to have serious and committed relationships with their partners. It takes two to tango for a relationship to flourish and remain strong. It is not just about proper timing but also about finding the right person to spend the rest of one’s life with.

If the timing is perfect, should it be the only basis for a person to commit to a relationship? What about love? Maturity? Stability? If you are starting a relationship with someone, both of you must be ready to put in extra effort for it to work and sustain for a long time to the point of marriage.

We often see online comments like “pinagtagpo pero di tinadhana” regarding break-ups. Relationships can indeed crumble like a sand castle no matter how short or long the couple has been together. They grow apart, fall out of love, enjoy different interests, have frequent and irreconcilable arguments, or lack of mutual respect and trust for each other.

Miranda Hobbes retorts in “Sex and the City”: “They can drive around for years picking up women and not be available.”

Contrary to the Taxi Cab Theory, there are men who marry their first love and build a happy family. Some even marry their high school sweethearts. A man may not necessarily have to go through various romantic relationships until he finally realizes that it is time to settle down.

The same goes for a woman. When a man believes he has found the right woman, he will be ready to ask her hand in marriage at the right time. And this also goes for LGBT people.

Let us remember that love is a wonderful feeling. It knows no distance, social status, nationality, age, and gender. As I always say, gay love is equal to all forms of human love.

True love and finding “The One” can motivate the decision to settle down. The connection and compatibility between the couple surpass concerns about timing. Other factors like trust, respect, good communication, and financial state could also play roles in one’s decision to tie the knot but love will always be an essential part of a successful and long-lasting relationship.

Getting married is a lifelong commitment. Couples need to continuously work hard and nourish their relationship from the beginning so it can grow and eventually lead to a happy marriage. Timing alone is not the sole deciding factor when it comes to commitment and settling down.

LGBT

TRENDING
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
John Estrada and Priscilla Meirelles &lsquo;reunite&rsquo;

John Estrada and Priscilla Meirelles ‘reunite’

By Dolly Anne Cavajal | 2 days ago
If a picture paints a thousand words, then the fam pic of my good friends, John Estrada and Pri (Priscilla) Meirelles speaks...
Entertainment
fbtw
Francine Diaz, Seth Fedelin say they're best friends, not closing doors on romance

Francine Diaz, Seth Fedelin say they're best friends, not closing doors on romance

By Jan Milo Severo | 8 hours ago
Francine Diaz and Seth Fedelin admitted that their friendship can level up in the future. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Gerald Anderson keeps distance from Julia Barretto, Dennis Padilla rift

Gerald Anderson keeps distance from Julia Barretto, Dennis Padilla rift

By Jan Milo Severo | 12 hours ago
Gerald Anderson revealed that he does not want to get involved in the rift between his girlfriend Julia Barretto's family...
Entertainment
fbtw
Anne Curtis to surprise daughter Dahlia with her wax figure in Hong Kong

Anne Curtis to surprise daughter Dahlia with her wax figure in Hong Kong

By MJ Marfori | 1 day ago
It was like a family affair of sorts during the grand unveiling of multimedia superstar Anne Curtis’ Madame Tussauds’...
Entertainment
fbtw
Neri Naig-Miranda to likely spend Christmas in jail; SEC explains violations

Neri Naig-Miranda to likely spend Christmas in jail; SEC explains violations

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
Former actress Neri Naig-Miranda would likely spend Christmas behind bars, and not at home with husband Chito Miranda and...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Kim Chiu shares BTS look of calendar girl shoot

Kim Chiu shares BTS look of calendar girl shoot

By Kristofer Purnell | 15 hours ago
Host-actress Kim Chiu shared some behind-the-scenes look of her photoshoot to become the newest calendar girl of local beverage...
Entertainment
fbtw
Stray Kids at Philippine Arena: K-pop powerhouse &lsquo;dominATEs&rsquo; in captivating show

Stray Kids at Philippine Arena: K-pop powerhouse ‘dominATEs’ in captivating show

By Arielle Pizarro | 1 day ago
Stray Kids opened their “dominATE in Bulacan” show last Nov. 23 with Mountains, shaking up the Philippine Arena...
Entertainment
fbtw
Alexa Miro crosses the line between real and reel in horror film

Alexa Miro crosses the line between real and reel in horror film

By Jerry Donato | 1 day ago
Alexa Miro straddles between real and reel in “Strange Frequencies: Taiwan Killer Hospital,” an official entry...
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;Pulang Araw,&rsquo; OPM, P-pop music among Filipino cultural works to be sent to the moon

‘Pulang Araw,’ OPM, P-pop music among Filipino cultural works to be sent to the moon

By Patricia Dela Roca | 1 day ago
Several Filipino creations are set to soar into new heights, with their legacies to be preserved in a time capsule destined...
Entertainment
fbtw
Jung Ho Yeon, Lee Dong Hwi split after 9 years, agencies confirm

Jung Ho Yeon, Lee Dong Hwi split after 9 years, agencies confirm

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Korean stars Jung Ho-yeon and Lee Dong-hwi have ended their relationship after nearly a decade together, their respective...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with