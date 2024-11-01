Next Attraction: Movies, series showing in November 2024

Clockwise: "Gladiator II," "Hello, Love, Again," "Moana 2," and "Wicked"

MANILA, Philippines — How quick the weather changes, Christmas is truly upon us!

With the cold breeze comes an array of movies and series guaranteed to make this November quite enjoyable.

Blockbusters can be expected in cinemas, Netflix is filled with mouth-watering shows (not to mention the beginning of so many Yuletide content), and Disney+ continues to deliver quality Asian content.

Here is a list of movies and series premiering this month in local theaters and several streaming platforms:

Cinemas

"My Hero Academia: You're Next" (Nov. 2)

Directed by Tensai Okamura

Starring Daiki Yamashita, Nobuhiko Okamoto, Yuki Kaji, Ayane Sakura, and Kaito Ishikawa

Synopsis: Based on the manga by K?hei Horikoshi, the film sees Izuku Midoriya going up against a villain who tries to imitate the hero he has long admired the most.

"We Live In Time" (Nov. 6)

Directed by John Crowley

Starring Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh

Synopsis: An up-and-coming chef and a recent divorcée find their lives forever changed when a chance encounter brings them together, in a decade-spanning, deeply moving romance.

"Red One" (Nov. 6)

Directed by Jake Kasdan

Starring Dwayne Johnson, Chris Evans, Lucy Liu, and J.K. Simmons

Synopsis: After Santa Claus is kidnapped, the North Pole's Head of Security must team up with the world’s most infamous bounty hunter in a globe-trotting, action-packed mission to save Christmas.

"Hello, Love, Again" (Nov. 13)

Directed by Cathy Garcia-Sampana

Starring Kathryn Bernardo and Alden Richards

Synopsis: After meeting in Hong Kong, two individuals cross paths again this time in Canada, only to realize they both have changedon their own.

"SANA: Let Me Hear" (Nov. 13)

Directed by Takashi Shimizu

Starring Nagisa Shibuya, Ikoi Hayase, and Soma Santoki

Synopsis: Decades after a middle school student fell to her death in front of her schoolmates, a series of events makes it clear a curse has emerged and is targeting those with connections to that fateful day.

"Wicked" (Nov. 20)

Directed by Jon M. Chu

Starring Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum, Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, and Peter Dinklage

Synopsis: A theatrical adaptation of the award-winning stage production of the same name, itself inspired by Gregory Maguire's novel "Wicked" about a different origin tale for the characters in L. Frank Baum's "The Wonderful Wizard of Oz."

"Gladiator II" (Nov. 20)

Directed by Ridley Scott

Starring Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Connie Nielsen, Denzel Washington, Joseph Quinn, Fred Hechinger, and Derek Jacobi

Synopsis: Two decades after the first film, Lucius is forced into slavery and — inspired by Maximus — resolves to fight as a gladiator under the teaching of a former slave who plots to overthrow the young emperors.

"Conclave" (Nov. 20)

Directed by Edward Berger

Starring Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci, John Lithgow, Sergio Castellitto, Lucian Msamati, and Isabella Rossellini

Synopsis: A cardinal organizes a papal conclave to elect the next pope but finds himself investigating secrets and scandals about each prime candidate.

"Moana 2" (Nov. 27)

Directed by David Derrick Jr., Jason Hand, and Dana Ledoux Miller

Starring Auli'i Cravalho, Dwayne Johnson, Temuera Morrison, Nicole Scherzinger, and Rachel House

Synopsis: Set three years after the first film, the titular character gets an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors and forms her own crew, reuniting with the demigod Maui.

Netflix

"It's All Over: The Kiss That Changed Spanish Football" (Nov. 1)

Directed by Joanna Pardos

Starring Jenni Hermoso, Alexia Putellas, Irene Paredes, and Aitana Bonmatí

Synopsis: A documentary on the key aspects of the social movement that captured global attention after Spain's victory in the 2023 Women's World Cup.

"Mr. Plankton" (Nov. 8)

Directed by Hong Jong-chan

Starring Woo Do-hwan, Lee Yoo-mi, Oh Jung-se, and Kim Hae-sook

Synopsis: A man plagued by misfortune and his ex, the unluckiest bride-to-be, are forced to accompany one another on the final journey of his life.

"Arcane" Season 2 (Nov. 9)

Created by Christian Linke and Alex Yee

Starring Hailee Steinfeld, Ella Purnell, Kevin Alejandro, Katie Leung, Harry Lloyd, Mick Wingert, Amirah Vann, Ellen Thomas, and Brett Tucket

Synopsis: The second and final season of the animated series set in the "League of Legends" universe following sisters Vi and Jinx.

"Return of the King: The Fall and Rise of Elvis Presley" (Nov. 13)

Created by Jason Hehir

Starring Elvis Presley, Priscilla Presley, Bruce Springsteen, Baz Luhrmann, and Conan O'Brien

Synopsis: A documentary behind Elvis Presley's triumphant '68 comeback special, proving he was still the King of Rock 'n' Roll.

"Cobra Kai" Season 6 Part 2 (Nov. 15)

Created by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg

Starring William Zabka, Ralph Macchio, Courtney Henggeler, Xolo Maridueña, Tanner Buchanan, Mary Mouser, Peyton List and Martin Kove

Synopsis: The second part of the final season of "Cobra Kai" focusing on "Karate Kid" characters Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence.

"Spellbound" (Nov. 22)

Directed by Vicky Jenson

Starring Rachel Zegler, Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem, John Lithgow, Jenifer Lewis, Nathan Lane, and Tituss Burgess

Synopsis: A young girl must break a spell that has split her kingdom in two and transformed her parents into monsters.

"Joy" (Nov. 22)

Directed by Ben Taylor

Starring Bill Nighy, Thomasin McKenzie, and James Norton

Synopsis: A nurse, a visionary scientist, and an innovative surgeon work to develop the world's first "test tube baby."

"The Piano Lesson" (Nov. 22)

Directed by Malcolm Washington

Starring Samuel L. Jackson, John David Washington, Ray Fisher, Danielle Deadwyler, Corey Hawkins, and Stephan James

Synopsis: An adaptation of August Wilson's 1987 play of the same name following the Charles family after the Great Depression and the family piano decorated with designs carved by an enslaved ancestor.

"Our Little Secret" (Nov. 27)

Directed by Stephen Herek

Starring Lindsay Lohan, Ian Harding, Kristin Chenoweth, Jon Rudnitsky, Tim Meadows, Henry Czerny, and Chris Parnell

Synopsis: Two resentful exes are forced to spend Christmas under the same roof after discovering that their current partners are siblings.

"Senna" (Nov. 29)

Created by Vicente Amorim

Starring Gabriel Leone, Alice Wegmann, and Kaya Scodelario

Synopsis: A bio-drama miniseries about racing driver Ayrton Senna, from the beginning of his career in Formula Ford to the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix.

Disney+

"Gangnam B-Side" (Nov. 6)

Directed by Park Noo-ri

Starring Jo Woo-jin, Ji Chang-wook, Ha Yoon-kyung, and Bibi

Synopsis: An ex-detective spurned by family and friends rebuilding his life in a rural area is dragged back into the depths of depravity after his daughter's friend goes missing.

"The Fiery Priest 2" (Nov. 8)

Directed by Park Bo-ram

Starring Kim Nam-gil, Honey Lee, and Kim Sung-kyun

Synopsis: Former intelligence agent turned priest Kim Hae-il returns to track down corrupt politicians, dirty police, and a major drug cartel.

"Interior Chinatown" (Nov. 19)

Created by Charles Yu

Starring Jimmy O. Yang, Ronny Chieng and Chloe Bennet

Synopsis: Based on Yu's award-winning book of the same name, a background character trapped in a police procedural aspires to be the lead of his own story. When he inadvertently becomes a witness to a crime, he begins to unravel a criminal web in Chinatown while discovering his own family's buried history and what it feels like to be in the spotlight.

tvN Asia

"Twinkling Watermelon" (Nov. 12)

Directed by Son Jong-hyun

Starring Ryeoun, Choi Hyun-wook, Seol In-ah and Shin Eun-soo

Synopsis: A magical story of growth and self-discovery about a CODA boy with talents in music who accidentally travels back to 1995, meets his father who just turned 18, and together they form a band called "Watermelon Sugar."

2024 MAMA Awards (Nov. 22, 23)

Hosted by Park Bo-gum and Kim Tae-ri

Synopsis: This major K-pop and Asian music awards ceremony will take place outside of East and Southeast Asia for the first time as the first portion takes place in Los Angeles, United States and the second in Osaka, Japan.

