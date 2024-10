Willie Revillame admits having no platform for Senate bid; Internet users react

TV host and game show icon Willie Revillame filed his certificate of candidacy for a Senate seat at the Manila Hotel tent on Oct. 8, 2024

MANILA, Philippines — TV host Willie Revillame admitted that he has no platform in running for Senate next year.

In his recent interview with Gretchen Ho in "The Big Story," Willie said he will first think about how to win in the elections.

“Wala pa, kasi hindi pa ako nanalo. ‘Pag nanalo ako doon ko na iisipin ‘yan," he said.

"Ang iniisip ko ay kung paano pa lang ako mananalo. ‘Wag mo muna akong tanungin ng gan'un,” he added.

Social media users shared on Twitter their reactions over Willie's statement:

Pag nanalo na daw si Willie Revillame saka nya sasabihin ang programa nya. Susmaryoseph , ang talino nitong joker na ito . — Rowena Guanzon (@rowena_guanzon) October 14, 2024

Willie Revillame is full of ****. Another Robinhood po ito. Saka na raw ang plataporma pag binoto sya. E di wag nating iboto. Please. pic.twitter.com/BRRKmv1GzB — lolo jose (@josefdejesusph) October 15, 2024