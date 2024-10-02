^

Emilio Garcia running for Laguna mayor, supported by Robin Padilla

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
October 2, 2024 | 12:22pm
Emilio Garcia running for Laguna mayor, supported by Robin Padilla
Emilio Garcia in "Showroom"
MANILA, Philippines — Veteran actor and businessman Emilio Garcia followed through on his plans to run for mayor in Bay, Laguna for the 2025 elections.

Over the weekend, Garcia shared his intentions to run for Bay mayor during a charity event, with proposed policies, including festival tourism and real estate investments.

Garcia officially filed his certificate of candidacy (COC) on October 1, the first day of filing, accompanied by fellow actor and current senator Robin Padilla.

The actor will be potentially going up against incumbent mayor Jose Padrid who is eligible for a third consecutive term.

Garcia joins a number of celebrities who filed their COCs on the first day of filing around the country.

Among the prominent names are Sen. Lito Lapid, Quezon City 1st District Rep. Arjo Atayde, and Quezon City 5th District Councilor Alfred Vargas seeking reelection as well as former Senate President Tito Sotto planning a senatorial comeback.

Political newcomers include Marco Gumabao for Camarines Sur 4th District Representative, Ion Perez for Councilor in Concepcion, Tarlac, and Enzo Pineda for Quezon City 5th District Councilor (up against Vargas).

