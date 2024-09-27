^

'Harry Potter' actor Maggie Smith dies aged 89: family

Agence France-Presse - Philstar.com
September 27, 2024 | 10:32pm
'Harry Potter' actor Maggie Smith dies agedÂ 89: family
British actress Maggie Smith arrives in London's Leicester Square for the European Premiere of her latest film "Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix" on July 3, 2007. Oscar-winning British actor Maggie Smith, a star of stage and screen for more than seven decades, died in hospital in London on Friday, September 27, her sons announced.
AFP / Max Nash

LONDON, United Kingdom — Oscar-winning British actor Maggie Smith, a star of stage and screen for more than seven decades, died in hospital in London on Friday, her sons announced.

"It is with great sadness we have to announce the death of Dame Maggie Smith. She passed away peacefully in hospital early this morning, Friday 27th September," Chris Larkin and Toby Stephens said in a statement.

Smith — a legend of British film and theater who won a Tony, two Oscars, three Golden Globes and five Baftas — achieved late-career international fame for her depiction of the Dowager Countess of Grantham Violet Crawley in the hit television series "Downton Abbey." She is also beloved for her role as Professor Miranda McGonagall in the "Harry Potter" movies. 

Born on December 28, 1934, the daughter of an Oxford professor of pathology, Smith made her stage debut in 1952 with the Oxford University Dramatic Society.

She won a best actress Oscar for "The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie" in 1969 Oscars and for best supporting actress for her depiction of Desdemona in "Othello" in the same year.

"An intensely private person, she was with friends and family at the end," her sons said.

"She leaves two sons and five loving grandchildren who are devastated by the loss of their extraordinary mother and grandmother," they said, adding their thanks for all the "kind messages and support" they had received.

 

