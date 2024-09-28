Next Attraction: Movies, series showing this October 2024

Clockwise: 'Joker: Folie À Deux,' 'Outside,' 'Venom: The Last Dance,' 'Heartstopper'

MANILA, Philippines — Double, double toil and trouble, fire burn and cauldron bubble!

The Christmas celebrations will have to keep waiting on the sidelines for now as cinemas and streaming services are filled with thrilling options.

From heroic moments and blood-curdling watches to the return of the Clown Prince of Crime on the big screen, there's a fright night pick for everyone to indulge.

Here is a list of movies and series premiering this month in local theaters and several streaming platforms.

Cinemas

"Joker: Folie à Deux" (Oct. 2)

Directed by Todd Phillips

Starring Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga, Zazie Beetz, Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Harry Lawtey, and Steve Coogan

Synopsis: The sequel to 2019's "Joker" sees Arthur Fleck now a patient in Arkham where he falls in love with fellow inmate Harleen Quinzel. Followers of the Joker, meanwhile, start a movement to free him from incarceration.

"The Wild Robot" (Oct. 9)

Directed by Chris Sanders

Starring Lupita Nyong'o, Pedro Pascal, Kit Connor, Catherine O'Hara, Bill Nighy, Stephanie Hsu, Mark Hamill, Matt Berry, and Ving Rhames

Synopsis: A robot shipwrecked on an uninhabited island adapts to her surroundings and builds relationships with the local wildlife.

"Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story" (Oct. 16)

Directed by Ian Bonhôte

Starring Christopher Reeve, Matt Reeve, Amanda Reeve, Will Reeve, Susan Sarandon, and Glenn Close

Synopsis: A documentary about the late "Superman" actor Christopher Reeve who continued being an activist and advocate for disability rights and care while balancing his life in showbiz and with his family after a horse-riding accident left him paralyzed from the neck down.

"Smile 2" (Oct. 16)

Directed by Parker Finn

Starring Naomi Scott, Rosemarie DeWitt, Kyle Gallner, Lukas Gage, Peter Jacobson, and Drew Barrymore

Synopsis: The sequel to 2022's "Smile" follows a pop singer about to go on a world tour but starts experiencing disturbing events.

"Venom: The Last Dance" (Oct. 23)

Directed by Kelly Marcel

Starring Tom Hardy, Juno Temple, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Rhys Ifans, Peggy Lu, and Stephen Graham

Synopsis: The final film in the trilogy where Eddie Brock is on the run while Venom is being chased by symbiotes from his home planet.

"Friendly Fire" (Oct. 23)

Directed by Mikhail Red

Starring Loisa Andalio, Coleen Garcia, Harvey Bautista, Jan Silverio, Liza Diño, Yves Flores, Bob Jbeili, Jon Lucas, and Alodia Gosiengfiao

Synopsis: A gamer with dreams of competing globally in esports is scouted and her life takes a sharp turn.

Netflix

"Heartstopper" Season 3 (Oct. 3)

Directed by Alice Oseman

Starring Kit Connor, Joe Locke, William Gao, Yasmin Finney, Corinna Brown, Kizzy Edgell, and Tobie Donovan

Synopsis: The third season of Alice Oseman's adaptation of her webcomic and graphic novel of the same name about a schoolboy who falls in love with his classmate.

"Blue Box" (Oct. 3)

Directed by Yuichiro Yano

Starring Shoya Chiba, Reina Ueda, Akari Kito, Chiaki Kobayashi, and Yuma Uchida

Synopsis: Based on the popular manga of the same name, a badminton player is suddenly brought closer to his crush, the star on a basketball team.

"The Platform 2" (Oct. 4)

Directed by Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia

Starring Milena Smit, Hovik Keuchkerian, Óscar Jaenada, and Natalie Tena

Synopsis: The sequel to 2019's "The Platform" set in a vertical prison where a free-floating platform delivers food daily to two occupants on each floor.

"Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft" (Oct. 10)

Created by Tasha Huo

Starring Hayley Atwell, Allen Maldonado, and Earl Baylon

Synopsis: A series based on the "Tomb Raider" video game taking place after the events of the 2018's "Shadow of the Tomb Raider."

"Lonely Planet" (Oct. 11)

Directed by Susannah Grant

Starring Laura Dern and Liam Hemsworth

Synopsis: At an idyllic writers retreat in Morocco, a newly single novelist finds an unexpected connection with a younger man who's reevaluating his life choices.

"Outside" (Oct. 17)

Directed by Carlo Ledesma

Starring Sid Lucero, Beauty Gonzalez, Marco Masa, and Aiden Tyler Patdu

Synopsis: A family retreats to an isolated farm during a zombie outbreak, but years of painful secrets take a toll as they navigate their desolate world.

"Woman of the Hour" (Oct. 18)

Directed by Anna Kendrick

Starring Anna Kendrick, Daniel Zovatto, Nicolette Robinson, Kathryn Gallagher, and Tony Hale

Synopsis: Anna Kendrick's directorial debut is based on a serial killer who appeared on a dating show while in the middle of a murder spree.

"Hasan Minhaj: Off With His Head" (Oct. 22)

Directed by Tyler Babin

Starring Hasan Minhaj

Synopsis: A comedy special by Hasan Minhaj as he delivers an unapologetic stand-up set about midlife identity struggles, race relations, political divides, and a fact-checking scandal.

"Hellbound" Season 2 (Oct. 25)

Directed by Yeon Sang-ho

Starring Kim Sung-cheol, Kim Hyun-joo, Kim Shin-rok, Yang Ik-june, Lee Dong-hee, Lee Re, Lim Seong-jae, Jo Dong-in, and Moon Geun-young

Synopsis: The second season about unearthly beings delivering bloody condemnations, sending individuals to hell and giving rise to a religious group founded on the idea of divine justice.

Disney+

"Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born" (Oct. 12)

Directed by Jung Ji-in

Starring Kim Tae-ri, Shin Ye-eun, Ra Mi-ran, Jung Eun-chae, Kim Yoon-hye, Seunghee, Jang Hye-jin, and Moon So-ri.

Synopsis: With a dream to become one of the best performers in Korean female classical opera, the titular character will be put on the stage where all odds are against her.

"Seventeen Tour 'Follow' Again" (Oct. 17)

Directed by Oh Yoon-dong

Starring S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino

Synopsis: K-pop boy band Seventeen's latest concert movie filmed at Seoul's World Cup Stadium during the group's "Follow" tour.

