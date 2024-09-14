^

Jessy Mendiola reveals she almost broke up with Luis Manzano

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 14, 2024 | 12:09pm
Three years after their civil wedding, Luis Manzano and Jessy Mendiola wed again in Catholic rites in Coron, Palawan.
MANILA, Philippines — Actress Jessy Mendiola revealed that she almost ended her marriage with actor Luis Manzano.

In her YouTube channel, Jessy said that she had already informed Luis' mom, Vilma Santos, regarding her decision during her vlog titled "Truth or Dare."  

“'Yun ‘yung time na may mga tao sa paligid niya na talagang hindi okay,” Jessy recalled. 

"Kinasal kami tapos the next day, inaway-away ako nu'ng taong ‘yon. Kaya pala galit na galit siya sakin kasi may tinatago siyang sikretong karumaldumal, na malala.

WATCH: Jessy Mendiola reveals what almost cost her marriage to Luis Manzano

“Do’n ko naamoy na parang, ‘May something itong taong ito. Bakit galit na galit siya na kinasal kami?'”

Jessy said that she informed Luis of her gut feeling and warned him that the person is not good for him and his family. 

"Ayaw niya talaga patibag... Inaaway niya talaga ako. As in talagang away,” she recounted. “Kulang na lang kampihan niya ‘yung mga taong ‘yon… Nu'ng sinabi ko sa kanya, nagagalit pa siya sa akin tapos hindi niya ako pinapansin," Jessy said. 

“Sinasabi niya sa akin, ‘Mali ka. Matagal ko na silang kilala. Halos kababata ko sila, part of the family.' So ako, hindi ba part of the family?” she added. 

Jessy then said that Luis already wanted a child at that time but she refused because she thought he was not yet ready.

“Nag-paalam na talaga ako kay Momski no’n,” Mendiola said, referring to Santos. “Sabi ko, ‘Momski, hindi ko na talaga po kaya. Mahal ko po kayo pero hindi na po ako pinapakinggan ng asawa ko sa totoo,'” Jessy said. 

“It wasn’t easy. Gradual na nangyari na nakakalas siya sa mga taong ‘yon.

“'Yung feeling parang gusto mo na lang talaga [siyang] iwan pero oo nga pala, kasal nga pala tayo. Hindi tayo pwedeng basta-basta maghiwalay.”

Jessy did not expound on the issue or cause of their almost-breakup. — Video from Jessy Mendiola YouTube channel

