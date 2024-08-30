Jenna Ortega shuts down past Johnny Depp dating rumor

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Jenna Ortega laughed off the rumor that she dated Johnny Depp.

Ortega appeared on Buzzfeed's "Puppy Interview" series to promote her upcoming film "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice," Tim Burton's sequel to his 1989 film.

Toward the end of the video as the actress played with puppies who began biting her shoes, she was asked what was the crazier rumor she heard about herself.

"Probably that I was in a serious relationship with Johnny Depp and I wanted everyone to leave us alone," Ortega said bluntly with a smile. "It's so insane to me, like I never spoke on that or said anything like that."

WATCH: Jenna Ortega addresses Johnny Depp dating rumors

The actress pointed out some news articles make up their own quotes. Jenna said the dating rumors, which circulated last year, were "hilarious."

She shared that while on the set of another upcoming movie, "Death of a Unicorn," her co-star, Richard E. Grant, apporached her to ask about Depp.

"I laughed because I don't know that person," the actress recalled.

Even representatives for Depp called the rumors false, adding the actor had no planned collaborations with Ortega.

"Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" premiered at the Venice Film Festival and will be released in Philippine cinemas beginning September 4.

