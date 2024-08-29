Jenna Ortega honors original 'Beetlejuice' on Venice Film Festival red carpet

Jenna Ortega and Winona Ryder attend the red carpet of 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' during the 81st International Venice Film Festival.

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Jenna Ortega was in Lydia Deetz mode as "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" kicked off the 81st Venice Film Festival.

Tim Burton's sequel to his 1989 hit "Beetlejuice" was the opening film premiering out of competition at the prestigious festival.

Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, and Catherine O'Hara all reprise their roles from the original film and were joined by newcomers Jenna, Justin Theroux, Monica Bellucci, and Willem Dafoe.

Jenna appeared on the festival's red carpet wearing a Dior Haute Couture red two-piece tulle gown, paying tribute to what Winona's Lydia wore during the wedding scene in "Beetlejuice."

In the sequel, Jenna plays Lydia's rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, who inadvertently summons the titular character.

The backless Dior dress, held by spaghetti straps, had a heart-shaped bodice top and a full pleated skirt. Jenna completed the look with a diamond necklace and twisted bracelets.

Earlier in the day, Jenna wore a burgundy Paul Smith double-breasted suit, a nod to Beetlejuice's outfit in the same wedding scene, for the "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" photo call.

Winona, on the other hand, wore a skirt suit with a cropped blazer, vest with contrasting buttons, and a white button-up, still very much like her Lydia character.

The 2024 Venice Film Festival runs until September 7. "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" will premiere in Philippine cinemas on September 4.

