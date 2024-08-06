Ricky Lee admires GMA for 'taking risk' in making 'Pulang Araw'

Lead stars (from left) Sanya Lopez, David Licauco, Barbie Forteza and Alden Richards. Dennis Trillo (rightmost) also joins the main cast

MANILA, Philippines — National Artist Ricky Lee admires GMA-7 for continuously making shows that feature Philippine history.

The National Artist for Film and Broadcast Arts talked to Philstar.com at last month's press conference for "Pulang Araw" held in Makati City.

Lee started by saying a disclaimer that he is biased since he is a creative consultant for the show.

"I admire GMA na laging nagte-take ng risk na gumawa ng ganito. It's a gamble maski papano kasi historical e. After 'Maria Clara' and this, consultant din ako, malaking bagay ang ginagawa nila," he told Philstar.com.

"Pulang Araw" is set during the Philippines' Japanese colonial period during World War II. It centers on four friends whose lives and loves will be affected by the devastating war. It is among GMA-7's shows that feature Philippine history. These include the "Amaya" (2011), "Ilustrado" (2014) and "Maria Clara at Ibarra" (2022).

The four friends are played by Alden Richards, Sanya Lopez, David Licauco and Barbie Forteza. "Pulang Araw" started streaming on Netflix last July 26 and is airing weekdays on GMA-7.

"I think it's important 'yung ginagawa nila kasi even if people talk about the Japanese period, World War II, hindi naman talaga totoong alam ng mga tao e," Lee said.

He clarified that people most probably recall the horrors of the war, but cannot put a face into the stories of these harrowing experiences.

Shows like "Pulang Araw" could put context into these historical accounts by putting a face and back story inspired by true-to-life accounts of those who survived the war.

"Naaalala lang nila siguro 'yung pagto-torture, pagkukulong. Nakakalimutan nila 'yung mga tao noon: 'yung nanay, tatay, kapatid, kaibigan na lalabas dito sa show.

"Bibigyan ng mukha 'yung mga taong nabuhay noong panahon ng Hapon, mga Pilipino at kababayan natin. So, mahalaga 'yun," Lee explained.

Most importantly, he noted, shows like "Pulang Araw" remind Filipinos of who they are as a nation and as a people.

"And also, nagpapaalala sa atin, madalas nakakalimutan natin na Pilipino tayo e. 'Pag may ganitong show, sa first episode pa lang, mararamdaman mo na Pilipino ako, and we should be proud na may mga Pilipino na nakipaglaban noong panahon ng Hapon kagaya ng characters dito," he said.

