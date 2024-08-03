'I hope he gets the justice': Gerald Santos sympathizes with Sandro Muhlach

MANILA, Philippines — Singer Gerald Santos said he is hoping that actor Sandro Muhlach will be given the justice he was "once denied of" in his Facebook post yesterday.

Gerald said he had been receiving a lot of messages, with people even tagging him, after the story on Sandro broke out.

He said that the story brought back memories for him.

"Ang dami nagme-message, nagta-tag sa akin about this issue. Nagbalik ang sakit sa akin at hindi ko maiwasan maluha to imagine ang sinapit nya," he wrote on Facebook.

Gerald revealed that he was once in Sandro's situation but he did not have a voice back then. He also sees the power of social media, which was not as widely used before as it is now. He sees it as an empowering tool that provides a platform for those who wanted their voices to be heard, even citing the #MeToo movement.

"My heart goes to Sandro and the whole Muhlach Family.. I was once in this situation but back then wala kang boses, walang social media. Unlike ngayon na nagkaroon na ng #MeToo movement," he said.

Gerald, who rose to fame via the 2006 singing competition "Pinoy Pop Superstar," said he remained proud of himself for standing up against pressure to let things go.

He hopes that unlike what happened to him, Sandro will get the justice he seeks.

"But I will hold my head up high for standing up amidst tremendous pressure to just let go of what happened. I hope he gets the justice I was once denied of," Gerald ended his post.

In the comments section of his Facebook post, he said he could not help but be emotional from the overwhelming public support. He also wrote #morecomingsoon.

In a 2012 Pep.ph report, Gerald opened up about the sexual harrassment case he filed against a musical director in 2010.

“Wala na po, actually administrative case lang po kasi iyon. So, sa loob lang po inayos, ganun po 'yung nangyari," Gerald said during the 2012 interview.

He said it did not proceed to filing a case and that the musical director eventually left GMA-7.

Related: GMA contractors named in Sandro Muhlach issue release statement

Newbie actor Sandro, meanwhile, is currently involved in an issue that has named two GMA contractors, Richard Cruz and Jojo Nones.

Sandro's father, actor Niño Muhlach, said that they are in the process of filing a criminal case. Cruz and Nones released a statement last August 1 through their lawyer.

RELATED: 'Kababuyan!': Niño Muhlach, wife Diane Tupaz pen cryptic posts amid Sandro Muhlach controversy