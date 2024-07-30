Rica Peralejo doesn't see anything wrong with 'Last Supper' at Paris Olympics opening

Rica Peralejo at the launch of Cebu Pacific's Juander Far and Wide campaign on October 9, 2023, held in Blackbird, Makati.

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Rica Peralejo doesn't see any problem with the 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony many believed was a mockery of "The Last Supper."

In her Thread page, Rica called out her fellow Christians who were angry by the resemblance of the image to "The Last Supper."

“So I am not sure how true that the Last Supper was actually the Feast of Dionysus. But to me, it sounds more like it because hello: Olympics," Rica wrote.

"Olympia. Greece. Ancient Greece and Dionysus is…? Kaya pala no matter how much I look at it hindi naman Last Supper yung efek sakin," she added.

The interpretation of the Greek God Dionysus makes us aware of the absurdity of violence between human beings. #Paris2024 #OpeningCeremony pic.twitter.com/FBlQNNUmvV — The Olympic Games (@Olympics) July 26, 2024

Rica then said that Christians need to think how people can believe them when they "keep representing the faith as reactionary."

"Reacts before thinking. Enraged before understanding. Others then would automatically think the faith is for fools! And the saddest part is I cannot blame them,” she wrote.



The actress stressed that the display in the opening of the Olympics do not deserve outrage.

“Nevertheless, whatever their intention is, it does not [diminish] my God and deserves no attention [in my opinion]. And we can have [different] opinions and reactions to stuff,” she said.

“Christians must be enraged about a lot of things, too. But one argument I saw is that why use your righteous anger for something like this but not for oppression, racism, genocide, etc. which I think has a very strong point,” she added.

Organizers of the Paris Olympics already apologized, saying they did not mean to disrespect "The Last Supper."

RELATED: 'You're playing God': Rica Peralejo talks about 'religiosity' after viral Halloween costume