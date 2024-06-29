Gloc-9’s Sari-Sari Story takes on ‘sensitive’ themes

MANILA, Philippines — “Rewarding, challenging, and mature.” This was how Gloc-9 described his recently dropped album Sari-Sari Story, produced by Raymund Marasigan under Universal Records Philippines.

The 10-track album, which was churned out in six weeks before he embarked on a concert tour in Australia, is made up of Panulat Mo, Gatas At Asukal, Utang Clan, Puyat, Sagip, Tinda Ni Linda, Tatlong Taon, Alimpungatan, Yakap, and Idol, featuring G Clown, Ramdiss, and Hero.

Gloc-9, whose real name is Aristotle Pollisco, was able to capture the vivid storytelling of each ditty with catchy beat and lyrics. The members of the media and Gloc-9’s friends were able to listen to the track one-by-one during the exclusive advanced listening party held inside Tower of Doom’s studio in Quezon City, equipped with a 180-degree LED wall and sound system, which created an immersive environment for the attendees.

After the listening session, the Filipino rapper, singer-songwriter cited his personal favorites among the tracks, namely, Tinda Ni Linda, Idol, and Sagip.

The “out-of-box” song Tinda Ni Linda is a tale of a man admiring Linda, a girl who runs an eatery. “The admirer wonders why he would always see her (Linda) every night with different men. It turns out that the food that she serves in her eatery are her ex-boyfriends, that’s why it’s called Tinda Ni Linda,” shared Gloc-9.

“Idol is also one of my favorites because I pressured (young artists) Ramdiss, Hero, and G Clown to perform when it comes to writing the song. They are really great writers. Congratulations!”

The rap idol with his producer, Raymund, at the launch of the 10-track album.

He named the late rap icon Francis Magalona as his “idol” growing up. As he recalled, “I decided to go to college at FEU (Far Eastern University) because it’s beside Isetann. Inside Isetann is the Ya Wear store that Sir Kiks (Francis M) used to wear. During my break time, nakatayo ako dun sa tindahan na yun kasi baka dumating si Francis M.”

On the other hand, it was a challenge for Gloc-9 to write Yakap, a tune about suicide, because it is something that he hasn’t touched on yet as a topic.

“I think it’s something that you avoid talking about,” he voiced out. “I think if there’s a song that talks about suicide, we will have an opportunity to open up. Or for example, if there’s a person who’s going through something and thinking about that, maybe magkaroon siya ng change of heart. It’s one of the challenges, for me, to write a song that I haven’t written.”

Prior to Sari-Sari Story, Gloc-9 launched a compilation album of his previous releases called Pilak in 2023. But the last full album that he released was Liham at Lihim in 2013.

“Sari-Sari Story is a project with Raymund Marasigan na ako ay naupo to write the 10 songs,” he told The STAR. “These are the stories based on my experiences, based on what I see and napakinggan or napanood ko. There are songs that are very out-of-the-box, there’s one song that is very sensitive. There’s also a song that you thought it’s a love song but if I tell you the real concept or topic that pushed me to write the song, medyo iba na siya.”

He described his collaboration with Raymund (of Eraserheads, Pedicab, Sandwich, Cambio) as “easy and quick.” The two would usually spend an hour and a half for their recording sessions.

“Our studio sessions ay nag-co-consist ng kung anong susunod ko na sulatin… Yung mga nagawa ko na ay ilalatag ko na sa kanya, so he could start doing it. And we also discussed on how we could improve the songs na nalatag na namin,” he offered.

Known for his fast rap style, the Upuan and Sirena hitmaker went mid-tempo this time for Sari-Sari Story.

“I can still do fast rap,” he asserted and quipped that “depende lang siguro sa usapan yan.”

“Maybe it comes with age. But ‘pag kailangan dumiin, kaya pa naman dumiin. Pipiliin ko lang siguro kung saan ako didiin or when. But I enjoy (this type of style) now. It’s (more) narrative and I enjoy the songwriting process.”

On how he has evolved as an artist over the years, he said, “I don’t know if it’s a good thing or what. But I’m no longer that bothered or pressured. When I was younger, lahat gusto kong gawin ang ganito, ito lang, wala ng iba.”

But now, he is more “open” and “stable” as a rap artist. “I no longer mind the opinion of others when it comes to my work. What is important is that I like my output and as long as I’m happy with my output, that’s about it.”

(Sari-Sari Story by Gloc-9 is now available on all streaming platforms.)