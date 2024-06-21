^

Solenn Heussaff raring to go back to acting via 'Encantadia Sanggre'

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
June 21, 2024 | 10:21am

MANILA, Philippines — Actress-artist Solenn Heussaff revealed that she is just waiting to be called on set to portray again her iconic TV character Cassiopea in the upcoming fantasy series "Encantadia Chronicles: Sanggre."

Solenn was among the celebrities who were invited to attend the recent launch of Nespresso's Unforgettable Mediterranean Summer collection in collaboration with Pantone, where they introduced limited-edition flavors Mandarin Orange shade, alongside Habanero Gold, Muskmelon, Aquarelle, and Blue Iolite.

Philstar.com was able to interview the actress along with other media at the end of the launch. 

We asked if she was looking forward to joining the show, which has cast Rhian Ramos as its main villain. 

"I've been waiting to be called on set. So, I have the scripts already. I will be guesting for several days. 

"I'm not naman a mainstay because I have different priorities right now, but I'm very excited to be part of it," she said. 

"Encantadia" was aired in 2016, and the actress has welcomed many milestones in her life. She married Argentine businessman Nico Bolzico in May the same year and they have welcomed two beautiful daughters since then. 

For Solenn, going back on the set of a TV show is like starting back from zero in acting. She is excited yet nervous to see her co-stars in the popular show again when the show starts filming. 

"[I'm excited to] get my feet back in acting because it's been a very long time. I'm nervous but excited at the same time. 

"It's a new storyline. I think it will be very exciting and also (I) find a new angle with Cassiopeia because I'm a mom now baka I have something new to give. So we'll see," she ended. — Video by Kathleen A. Llemit, editing by Martin Ramos

RELATED: 'Whatever we deserve, they deserve': Solenn Heussaff hires designer to groom househelp's room

