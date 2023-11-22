'It’s not just friends': Darren Espanto, Cassy Legaspi reveal real score

MANILA, Philippines — Rumored lovers Darren Espanto and Cassy Legaspi revealed the real score between them.

In an interview with the media at the sidelines of the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) entry “When I Met You In Tokyo” press conference, Darren said they are not just friends.

“Siyempre, it’s something that, you know, it’s not just friends, it’s in between,” he said.

For her part, Cassy said their fans get what they see.

“Paano ba i-eexplain ‘yun? Siguro What you see is what you get. We’re very genuine with each other. If we look like we’re close, totoo namang close talaga kami,” she said.

When asked what they tell their parents if asked what the real score between them is, Darren said, “Hindi po namin sinasagot.”

Cassy then shared that her celebrity parents Carmina Villaroel and Zoren Legaspi asked about her relationship status with Darren only once.

“Once lang po but then, tumawa lang po ako,” she said.

She later admitted that Darren left a good impression on her mom and dad.

“My parents see that he’s very nice and he’s a gentleman. They know I’m in good hands naman especially when I’m with Darren,” Cassy said.

The same thing goes for Darren’s parents, “Tiwala sila kay Cass. ‘Pag si Cass ‘yung kasama ko, hindi sila nagtatanong ‘Anong oras ka uuwi?’ or ‘Saan ka pupunta?’."

Cassy’s eyes widened and said in agreement, “Same! Same!”

After nine years of waiting, fans and supporters of “CassRen” are in for a treat on Christmas Day. The onscreen team-up is part of “When I Met You In Tokyo” starring Vilma Santos and Christopher de Leon.

“Grabe nine years in the making,” Cassy said.

“Second movie ko pa lang po ito after the ‘Hows of Us’ so, of course, mas may experience na ako in terms of acting. Parang hindi naman ako nag-prepare masyado kasi ‘to naman si Cassy kasama ko. I was very comfortable playing the part of Jomar.”

Vilma also had a valuable message for the rising love team: “Kapag sineryoso n'yo 'yan kasi, ang ganda ng chemistry ninyong dalawa. You just have to hone it, you know, the acting, the experiences, the movies.”

“When I Met You In Tokyo” will open in cinemas nationwide on Christmas Day.

