^

Entertainment

'It’s not just friends': Darren Espanto, Cassy Legaspi reveal real score

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
November 22, 2023 | 8:41am
'Itâ��s not just friends': Darren Espanto, Cassy Legaspi reveal real score
Darren and Cassy
Darren via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Rumored lovers Darren Espanto and Cassy Legaspi revealed the real score between them.

In an interview with the media at the sidelines of the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) entry “When I Met You In Tokyo” press conference, Darren said they are not just friends.  

“Siyempre, it’s something that, you know, it’s not just friends, it’s in between,” he said. 

For her part, Cassy said their fans get what they see. 

“Paano ba i-eexplain ‘yun? Siguro What you see is what you get. We’re very genuine with each other. If we look like we’re close, totoo namang close talaga kami,” she said.  

When asked what they tell their parents if asked what the real score between them is, Darren said, “Hindi po namin sinasagot.” 

Cassy then shared that her celebrity parents Carmina Villaroel and Zoren Legaspi asked about her relationship status with Darren only once.

“Once lang po but then, tumawa lang po ako,” she said.

She later admitted that Darren left a good impression on her mom and dad. 

“My parents see that he’s very nice and he’s a gentleman. They know I’m in good hands naman especially when I’m with Darren,” Cassy said. 

The same thing goes for Darren’s parents, “Tiwala sila kay Cass. ‘Pag si Cass ‘yung kasama ko, hindi sila nagtatanong ‘Anong oras ka uuwi?’ or ‘Saan ka pupunta?’."

Cassy’s eyes widened and said in agreement, “Same! Same!”

After nine years of waiting, fans and supporters of “CassRen” are in for a treat on Christmas Day. The onscreen team-up is part of “When I Met You In Tokyo” starring Vilma Santos and Christopher de Leon.  

“Grabe nine years in the making,” Cassy said. 

“Second movie ko pa lang po ito after the ‘Hows of Us’ so, of course, mas may experience na ako in terms of acting. Parang hindi naman ako nag-prepare masyado kasi ‘to naman si Cassy kasama ko. I was very comfortable playing the part of Jomar.” 

Vilma also had a valuable message for the rising love team: “Kapag sineryoso n'yo 'yan kasi, ang ganda ng chemistry ninyong dalawa. You just have to hone it, you know, the acting, the experiences, the movies.”

“When I Met You In Tokyo” will open in cinemas nationwide on Christmas Day.

RELATEDDarren Espanto proud of Cassy Legaspi's 'biggest pundar,' teases relationship progress

vuukle comment

CASSY LEGASPI

DARREN ESPANTO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Michelle Dee&rsquo;s father touched by pageant fans&rsquo; love and support for daughter

Michelle Dee’s father touched by pageant fans’ love and support for daughter

By Nathalie Tomada | 9 hours ago
Michelle Dee’s father, Derek Dee, is grateful for the outpouring of love his daughter received following her Top 10...
Entertainment
fbtw
Jenny Miller plans on freezing eggs after miscarriage

Jenny Miller plans on freezing eggs after miscarriage

By Bot Glorioso | 9 hours ago
Jenny Miller would have been enjoying the company of her 13-year-old child by now had she not suffered a miscarriage during...
Entertainment
fbtw
'My love life isn&rsquo;t a priority': Kris Aquino breaks up with Mark Leviste anew

'My love life isn’t a priority': Kris Aquino breaks up with Mark Leviste anew

By Jan Milo Severo | 17 hours ago
"Queen of All Media" Kris Aquino has broken up once again with Batangas Vice Governor Mark Leviste.
Entertainment
fbtw
Ice Seguerra is happy there are more people who watch concerts now

Ice Seguerra is happy there are more people who watch concerts now

By Leah C. Salterio | 9 hours ago
Ice Seguerra cannot be thankful enough that his schedule to do concerts and live performances onstage has returned to normal...
Entertainment
fbtw
Eric Fructuoso claims past relationship with Toni Gonzaga

Eric Fructuoso claims past relationship with Toni Gonzaga

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
"Gwapings" member Eric Fructuoso recently claimed that he had a relationship with singer-actress Toni Gonzaga back then....
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
WATCH: World of Frozen virtual tour

WATCH: World of Frozen virtual tour

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 17 hours ago
World of Frozen, the world’s first ever and so far only “Frozen”-themed park in the world, officially opens...
Entertainment
fbtw
Pale Waves, The Band Camino to perform at Bobapalooza 2024
Exclusive

Pale Waves, The Band Camino to perform at Bobapalooza 2024

By Jan Milo Severo | 20 hours ago
International bands Pale Waves and The Band Camino are coming to the Philippines for the first time to perform at the Bobapalooza...
Entertainment
fbtw
What if Michelle Dee reached Miss Universe 2023 final Q&A? Pia Wurtzbach ponders

What if Michelle Dee reached Miss Universe 2023 final Q&A? Pia Wurtzbach ponders

By Jan Milo Severo | 20 hours ago
Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach is wondering what if Michelle Dee was given a chance to answer questions at Miss Universe...
Entertainment
fbtw
From Gundam to PAL: Memes of Michelle Dee's Miss Universe 2023 national costume

From Gundam to PAL: Memes of Michelle Dee's Miss Universe 2023 national costume

By Kristofer Purnell | 20 hours ago
Miss Universe has a new titleholder in Nicaragua's Sheynnis Palacios, but some Filipinos are still not over the national...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with