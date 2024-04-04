Direk Jerry Sineneng debuts first sexy film on Vivamax

From left: Victor Relosa, Christine Bermas, direk Jerry Lopez Sineneng, Gold Aceron and Josh Ivan Morales during the mediacon for ‘Rita’ held at Viva Café.

“Why not?” replied director Jerry Lopez Sineneng when queried why he chose Vivamax to debut his first sexy-drama film “Rita.” Direk Jerry is known for helming “Soltera,” “Esperanza,” “Basta’t Kasama Kita,” and “Kadenang Ginto.”

“Rita,” now streaming on Vivamax, stars Christine Bermas who portrays the titular role with Victor Relosa as Ariel (Rita’s husband), Gold Aceron (Rita’s younger brother), Josh Ivan Morales as Royce (Ariel’s best friend and Rita’s lover), and Sahil Khan as Ariel’s Arab boss.

The movie is about Rita, a newly married woman, who easily breaks her vow of fidelity the moment she gets lonely.

Direk Jerry couldn’t be more proud of his work, saying in a mediacon, “I’m not embarrassed. No. 1, it’s my story. And then I asked Mr. Ricky Lee to write it beautifully. Our creative producer is Mac Alejandre. This is my first (sexy movie), so I gave it my best. This is it.”

“To be honest, at first, I had fear because Vivamax has a stigma (risqué content)… But I watched their films, they have plenty of good films. Direk Mac even won awards abroad for his Vivamax films… I hope that darating ang araw na na mabura yung perception ng karamihan na ang Vivamax ay walang katapusang hubaran lang siya. It’s not.”

Vivamax has a lot of projects that we should be proud of, he stressed. “Hindi naman siya ano lang… pucho-pucho.”

Direk Jerry said he went all out for this film and used the Kama Sutra as his reference in executing sex scenes of his actors. “When I do the blocking for the love scenes, Kama Sutra ang hawak ko talaga na nasa iPad. Kama Sutra is my inspiration for the sex scenes.”

“Masarap and it’s fulfilling for me,” described direk Jerry of his experience in directing the erotic drama film. “Honest yun. The truth is when I saw ‘Scorpio Nights’ of my tatay Peque Gallaga, I said, pagdating ng araw sana makagawa ako ng, I’m not saying this is ‘Scorpio Nights,’ but I wished that I could do a sexy (film) like ‘Scorpio Nights.’

“Hindi yun ikinakahiya ni direk Peque. He was really proud and the people who were involved (in making the film) were also very proud. I hope na maabot ko rin in my career to do a super sexy film that I’ll be proud of. And thank God, I’m really proud of ‘Rita.’”

The individuals that he worked with in ‘Rita’ are the same people that he collaborated with in his mainstream projects. “And they are honest to me. Lalaitin ako nun ‘pag meron silang hindi gusto. They like ‘Rita.’ (They told him), ‘It’s beautiful, direk, it’s unique.’”

They would also tell direk Jerry that his directing style is still there. “So nandun pa rin daw yung puso, and that’s what I like. It’s not just about getting naked. I’m very proud of ‘Rita,’” he reiterated.

For this particular project, direk Jerry clarified that he asked permission from GMA Network to let him do “Rita” and noted how supportive the network was for his venture. He was the one who megged GMA’s hit series “Widow’s Web.”

In comparing “Rita” to the projects he has done before, the former ABS-CBN director said it’s the same in terms of commitment and effort. The only difference are the sex scenes, he added. “But the commitment, the work required of me is the same. Yung tutok ko, I’ve done projects before on TV, film that were not sexy (but) pare-pareho po talaga yung kailangan at hinihingi niyang commitment and effort from me.”

“It’s still a film with a story, has emotions, others. May budbod lang ng sex scenes na wala sa ibang nagawa ko. That’s about it. But the chart of the emotional flow, pag chart ng ganito, it’s the same,” he concluded.