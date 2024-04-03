^

Sheree retires from doing sexy roles, to stage 1st solo concert

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
April 3, 2024 | 5:26pm
Sheree retires from doing sexy roles, to stage 1st solo concert
Sheree
Philstar.com / Jan Milo Severo

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Sheree said she has retired from doing sexy roles in movies.

In an interview with the media during the launch of her upcoming concert "L’Arte de Sheree" next month, Sheree said that her son talked to her about doing sexy roles in the movies. 

"Sinabihan lang ako ng anak ko na parang inupo niya ako one day at sinabing, 'Ma, whatever is it you're doing, please stop,'" Sheree said.

"So, parang nagkaroon ako ng wake-up call na okay, I mean, okay naman 'yung mga ginawa kong movies na sexy pero it's time to retire," she added. 

"L’Arte de Sheree" is scheduled on May 24 in Music Museum in Greenhills, San Juan.

“Siyempre, I’m not getting any younger and my son is growing up and I’m very thankful naman for the opportunity na binigay sa akin ng Viva. Hindi ko talaga makakalimutan lahat ng mga projects na binigay sa akin, pero siguro it’s time for me to change something. 'Yung parang I have to reveal na 'yung skills na inaral ko. Hindi naman alam ng mga tao na that I really sing. So, I really want to showcase my skills and my talents so I produced a show,” she said. 

Sheree said that she got the inspiration for the show when she went to Europe and watched a performance there. 

“What got me really inspired is when I went to Paris and I watched a show called 'Crazy Horse' before the pandemic and I was blown away. Dun sa show na 'yun naman, everyone was really super sexy and naked. When I watched the show sabi ko, ‘Oh my God nakahubad silang lahat!’ Pero sobrang mind-blowing kasi after the show, I forgot that they were all naked. So it was really the skill talaga 'yung pinakita nila and the performances. So, I really want to share that to our fellow Filipinos and hindi naman nila kaya pumunta dun at manuod ng ganung klaseng show. I was given the opportunity. So, why not do it myself?" she said.

"This show is going to be something like that but it meets Cirque de Soleil and burlesque. Actually mixed siya na show. It has Broadway and some of the musicals na ginawa ko. Kakantahin ko rin 'yung mga songs. So, it’s a different kind of entertainment for our kababayans,” she added. 

