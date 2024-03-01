^

Fil-Am twins amaze on 'The Voice' with One Direction cover

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
March 1, 2024 | 4:09pm
Fil-Am twins amaze on 'The Voice' with One Direction cover
Filipino-American twins Justin and Jeremy Garcia
Justin and Jeremy Garcia via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — The 25th season of reality competition show "The Voice" had quite the premiere following the participation of teenage Filipino-American twins Justin and Jeremy Garcia from California.

For their Blind Audition, the 17-year-old twins performed an arrangement of One Direction's "Story Of My Life" with Jeremy initially playing the keyboard.

Just eight seconds into hearing Justin's voice and Jeremy on the keys, returning coach Chance the Rapper hit his "I want you" button to face the duo, which even caught host Carson Daly by surprise.

Veteran coach John Legend and debuting coach Dan + Shay — the show's first coaching duo — took note of the twins' harmonizing which led to another returning coach Reba McEntire hitting her button, much to the enjoyment of the Garcia family in attendance.

After some consideration, Dan + Shay also hit their button in time to see Justin and Jeremy perform the song's pre-chorus.

The present audience cheered and clapped throughout the chorus, but ultimately John was the only coach not to press a button.

"You got the duo thing down Dan and I talk a lot of the same time sometimes. Man, that was a fantastic performance," Shay began his critique. "From the first time I heard you guys harmonizing and I found out it was two people, I was like 'We gotta turn around, that sounds amazing'."

In a further attempt to sway the twins to their team, Dan joked their duo chairs were tailor-made for them.

Chance praised the Garcia twins as super developed though pointed out portions in the performance where they got pitchy but regained control.

John explained he didn't turn his chair because he believed the singing could have been a little tighter but still expressed his excitement for them.

Reba's pitch was her family background of singers and seeing the Garcias shared enthusiasm when looking at each other while singing.

Shay countered by also saying he came from a family group of singers until John pointed out both Reba and Shay left their respective family groups, and Reba calmed things down by striking a cowbell.

Justin and Jeremy eventually chose to be on Team Dan + Shay, making the twins the duo's first artists, and were given welcome T-shirts.

