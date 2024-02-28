Sam Milby, Catriona Gray 'facing some challenges' — Cornerstone

MANILA, Philippines — Sam Milby and Catriona Gray's Cornerstone Entertainment talent agency set the record straight over the split rumors surrounding the celebrity couple.

In a statement released today, Cornerstone admitted that Sam and Catriona are facing challengenges in their relationship.

"We at Cornerstone, as the talent management agency representing artists Sam Milby and Catriona Gray, would like to address the recent rumors surrounding their relationship," the statement read.

"While it is true that Sam and Catriona are currently facing some challenges in their relationship, they are actively working on resolving these issues together," it added.

The talent management asked everyone to give the couple a chance to fix their relationship.

"We kindly request that everyone respect their privacy during this time as they navigate through this situation. We appreciate the concern and well-wishes from all those who have shown support for the couple," it said.

Breakup rumors between Sam and Catriona began when eagle-eyed social media users noticed that Catriona was no longer wearing her engagement ring in some events.

The two, however, were still always seen together with their friends on social media.

