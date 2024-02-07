^

'Especially Echo': Kathryn Bernardo admits bonding with Jericho Rosales 'for several days'

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
February 7, 2024 | 10:02am
'Especially Echo': Kathryn Bernardo admits bonding with Jericho Rosales 'for several days'
Kathryn Bernardo
The STAR / Geremy Pintolo

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya star Kathryn Bernardo revealed that she wanted to work with ABS-CBN A-listers in the future. 

In a recent interview with ABS-CBN News, Kathryn said that she wanted to work with Vilma Santos, Piolo Pascual and Jericho Rosales.

"He's Papa P., sino'ng ayaw na maka-trabaho si Papa P? Safe to say na lumaki ako na kasama sila kasi we have the same handler... Ta's nagkita kami nu'ng kay Mr. M (Johnny Manahan) na lunch and then nakapag-usap. Of course I'm willing to work with Papa P. Who can say no to that?" Kathryn said. 

"I respect him so much as an actor but then nu'ng nakilala ko siya bilang tao and feeling ko makaka-attest dito lahat ng nandito sa ABS-CBN na he's so loved by many because of his personality. And 'yan 'yung isa sa mga traits na nai-inspire ako. He's so loved," she added.

Kathryn said she's looking forward to working with Jericho, who has also been vocal about wanting to work with her. 

"I'm open to work with everybody now, especially Echo. He's been very vocal. Nakasama ko siya ng ilang days dahil sa magkakasunod na events," she said.

"And he's such a nice guy, sobrang bait niya. So ayaw mo bang makatrabaho 'yung ganoon? Let's just see. I just wish that maybe the universe will do something about it," she added. 

The "A Very Good Girl" actress also said that she's flattered that Vilma approved that she and Nadine Lustre will remake the classic film "Ang T-Bird at Ako."

"Sobrang Vilmanian 'yung mom ko. Napanood ko 'yung 'Anak' and I just respect her so much. Thank you so much po for that compliment po," she said.

RELATED'Emotional' Kathryn Bernardo renews ABS-CBN contract

